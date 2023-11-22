The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Swanksgiving: Whole Foods in Wellesley offers valet parking to pre-Thanksgiving shoppers

by Leave a Comment

One of the Swellesleyest things we’ve come across of late: Valet parking at the Wellesley Whole Foods.

Though readers say the business is doing it in Dedham, too, so not exclusive to our fine town.

Readers also are giving the valet workers high marks. One wrote on our Facebook page: “The valet gentlemen were lovely. Though I had found my own spot, they offered to bring my groceries to my car, unload and return the cart for me. Made for a pleasant experience.They are hardworking.”

whole foods valet

See something, share something: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

 

image_print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley
YMCA Needham