Wellesley Turkey Trot got party started on Thanksgiving Day

An announced crowd of some 3,000 runners took part in the annual Wellesley Turkey Trot on sunny Thanksgiving morning, starting and ending at Linden Square, and hitting Wellesley Square and the Wellesley College campus in between over the hilly 5K course.

The event is more of a social gathering than a road race, though plenty of very fast runners—including lots of Wellesley High Raider track and cross country alums—competed and impressed (see results).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swellesley Report (Wellesley) (@theswellesleyreport)

In addition to the usual turkey and pie-themed finery sported by some runners, we also saw the latest in dinosaur and elf wear on the course.

And a new twist this year for added excitement: Aside from the Wellesley Police members working the course, police and firefighters responded to an incident involving black smoke emanating from the car dealership just behind the starting line.

Thanks to Kate Maul and team for running a smooth operation, and getting the holiday off to a fun start for so many locals and visitors. The race also raises a bunch of money to support worthy local organizations.