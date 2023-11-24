The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Turkey Trot got party started on Thanksgiving Day

An announced crowd of some 3,000 runners took part in the annual Wellesley Turkey Trot on sunny Thanksgiving morning, starting and ending at Linden Square, and hitting Wellesley Square and the Wellesley College campus in between over the hilly 5K course.

The event is more of a social gathering than a road race, though plenty of very fast runners—including lots of Wellesley High Raider track and cross country alums—competed and impressed (see results).

wellesley turkey trot
Bijan Mazaheri (#2333) got off to a fast start & was the first runner to cross the finish line

 

wellesley turkey trot

 

wellesley turkey trot
Kids fun run participants circled Roche Bros. and CVS

 

turkey trot turkey trot

In addition to the usual turkey and pie-themed finery sported by some runners, we also saw the latest in dinosaur and elf wear on the course.

wellesley turkey trot
The race wouldn’t be complete for participants without a photo with 1 of the turkeys

 

Wellesley Turkey TrotWellesley Turkey Trot

turkey trot

turkey trot

wellesley turkey trot

And a new twist this year for added excitement: Aside from the Wellesley Police members working the course, police and firefighters responded to an incident involving black smoke emanating from the car dealership just behind the starting line.

firefighters at turkey trotfirefighters at turkey trot

Thanks to Kate Maul and team for running a smooth operation, and getting the holiday off to a fun start for so many locals and visitors. The race also raises a bunch of money to support worthy local organizations.

