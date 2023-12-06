Driver dies in single-car crash in Wellesley on Rte. 9

The Wellesley Police and Fire Departments responded to a Tuesday morning single vehicle crash on Rte. 9 that took the driver’s life.

First responders were alerted at 7:16am regarding the crash on Route 9 westbound near Cedar Street. Upon arriving at the scene, Wellesley Police Officers Tim Dennehy and Jacob Drapkin found an SUV that had struck both a utility pole and a tree. The driver was found to be unconscious and unresponsive; no one else was in the vehicle, and it appeared that no other vehicles were involved. The Wellesley Police crash reconstruction team is investigating the incident.

Wellesley Police Investigates Fatal Route 9 Crash: https://t.co/h6jQUFpdtP pic.twitter.com/6vW9l7BrxL — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 6, 2023

Wellesley Firefighters and Cataldo ambulance performed CPR and treated the victim with advanced life support care. The victim was transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:10am.

The victim’s name is not being released pending family notifications.

Wellesley Municipal Light Plant had several crews on scene securing the live power lines and replacing the utility pole.

