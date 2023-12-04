Holiday displays plugged in at Wellesley Town Hall

The Wellesley Town Hall interior renovation presented challenges in setting up the usual outside holiday display of a Christmas Tree, Menorah, and Crescent Moon, but the symbols are now in place and ready to glow.

Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop said: “Power and logistical issues resulting from the ongoing, significant construction at Wellesley Town Hall have been resolved, and the Town’s holiday symbols are now in place in front of Town Hall.”

Town leadership thanked the Public Works Department and Natural Resources Commission staff for their work, and the public for its input.

Concerns had been raised by the community that there was no public Menorah lighting, and a petition to have a lighting gained about 900 signatures before the organizer declared victory (“We stand together and stronger the ever!”)

The town now features holiday lighting and wreaths on poles, plus a tree lit next to the Wellesley Square fire station as part of the Holiday Stroll activities over the weekend.

