Wellesley Town Hall interior renovation coming along

Wellesley Town Hall has been closed to the public since April as part of its 18-month interior renovation, but you can get an online peek inside if you’re curious about where the multimillion project stands. The work is designed to preserve historical parts of the building while making Town Hall more functional for all.

The Permanent Building Committee, which regularly provides updates on the construction and other aspects of the project at its meetings, features a brief slideshow on its section of the town website that highlights progress on Town Hall’s interior. The Committee held its most recent meeting this week, on Sept. 14.

Select Board member Tom Ulfelder shared an update about the project at the end of this week’s Board meeting (see Wellesley Media recording).

Structural demolition has been completed, the elevator shaft is progressing, and the steel core of the building is being readied. The audiovisual booth in the balcony of the Great Hall will be split to give the area a cleaner look and provide better functionality for Wellesley Media. Ulfelder said there was good news about the foundation, which will not require additional underpinnings, which means $130K in savings. However, he noted there will need to be more significant refinishing of some woodwork than was expected.

Ulfelder also made note of what he described as a beautiful interior clock, located just above the big exterior clock, that will be made more visible as part of the renovation through better lighting. “In all the hours I’ve sat in that room I didn’t realize it was there,” he said.

The Select Board is looking to take a tour of the progress in the not-too-distant future. More on the Town Hall interior renovation can be found on the town website.

