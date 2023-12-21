Most Wellesley restaurants plan to stick around in 2024

The Wellesley Select Board this week approved the renewal of dozens of food and beverage licenses for the town’s eateries (see Wellesley Media recording of Dec. 19 meeting about 45 minutes in).

Cay Meagher, support services manager for the Select Board, described this year as “a very successful season,” noting that only a few establishments are not renewing—CrepeBerry, Pressed Juicery, Pizza Peddler, and Sam’s Hot Dog Cart. (We’ll link to a list of licenses once we get 1 from the town.)

New restaurants we hope to see soon include Black & Blue Steak and Crab in Wellesley Square at the old CVS space (our emails to the business have gone into a black & blue hole so far…) and Karma in Linden Square. New plywood went up on the front of the Black & Blue space this week, so stuff’s happening there. Shake Shack is also moving along at the former Gap space, where additional eateries could open as well.

There’s still hope that Express Gourmet will expand its offerings and open at night as it has outlined plans to do. Continued hiring challenges are slowing down some such plans for local restaurants.

New in town this year was Jejes Coffeehouse & Roastery.

Licenses also were renewed for lodging (at area colleges and schools), auto dealer and services, and entertainment.

Know about Wellesley restaurants opening, closing, or up to something new? Let us know at theswellesleyreport@gmail.com