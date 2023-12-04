The holiday spirit wasn’t dampened during Wellesley Square Holiday Stroll

On the one hand, the temperatures were mild during the annual Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association Holiday Stroll. On the other hand, the weather was rainy. Like, all day. Undaunted, shoppers and Scavenger Hunters donned rain gear and unfurled umbrellas as they scoured the Square for the perfect holiday gifts and the chance to win over $800 in gift cards to Wellesley Square stores.

Hardy New Englanders aren’t easily scared off from a day of fun, and neither were Frosty the Snowman, Rudolf the Reindeer, and Barbie as they ducked in and out of stores making appearances. The Wellesley High School Keynote Singers and Rice Street Singers hit all the right notes during their yearly 7-hour songfest, to the appreciation of all. Santa took up his usual post and heard the holiday wishes of kids of all ages. And the holiday tree lighting in front of the fire station made the early evening sparkle and shine.

Scavenger Hunt winners to be announced soon

There was no hiding place too obscure for dozens of determined Scavenger Hunters in Wellesley Square during the Holiday Stroll. First, participants picked up a playing card at any of over 30 stores that signed on for the fun. From there, hunters were tasked with going to the stores, where they were to find and scan the QR Snowflake in each store. Once they completed at least 26 scans, it was game over. The prize? Over $800 in gift cards from Wellesley Square businesses.

We’ll post pics of the skilled winners when they collect their prizes.