Wellesley dog license renewals begin on Jan. 1

Dog owners can knock off 1 chore for 2024 by applying for or renewing dog licenses online beginning on Jan. 1

All dogs 6 months and older need a license, and licenses must be renewed by the end of March to avoid a $50 fine.

A standard license costs $25 per dog.

The town encourages residents to apply for or renew licenses online, but you do have the option to handle license transactions by mail or in person. See the town website for more details.

Questions or comments, please email DogLicensing@WellesleyMA.gov.

