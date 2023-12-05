Wellesley schools round-up: Academic calendar; Hardy hits 100; METCO showcase; Robotics Team goes to State House

The latest Wellesley Public Schools news:

Academic calendar 2024-25

The Wellesley School Committee is seeking community input on its draft version of the Wellesley Public Schools 2024-25 academic year calendar. Takeaways on what the School Committee is thinking so far: an August 28, 2024 first day of school; a June 23, 2025 last day of school (assuming 5 contingency days—typically snow days—are used); and an extra-long 12-day winter break.

Comments can be emailed to the School Committee at School_Committee@wellesleyps.org

Larger visual of the draft calendar available here.

Happy 100th birthday, Hardy Elementary School

From the Wellesley Public Schools:

The Hardy students and staff celebrated an amazing birthday last Friday. The Hardy School building turned 100 years old on November 12, and the second-grade class marked the milestone by leading an all-school assembly featuring a very special guest. Former principal Gayle Vonasek—who led Hardy from 1995-2008—told the story of how the Hardy community came together to create the R.I.S.E. curriculum in 1995. It was a way, she explained, to get rid of all the lists of rules (for the hallway, for lunch, the bathroom, the playground …) and create a simpler way to set daily expectations.

Decades later, to Ms. Vonasek’s delight, students still follow the standards of: Respect for others, Inclusion of all, Showing safe behavior, and Encouragement of all to participate and solve problems. “If you show RISE behavior,” she told the students, “you will be successful all of your life!”

The second graders, as part of their “life long ago” learning, also shared history about their school building, what school was like 100 years ago, and that the branch library across the street used to be a one-room schoolhouse. Cheering them on was another special visitor, Kate Walker, who taught second grade at Hardy for 24 years.

METCO program gets a boost at Roxbury Showcase

Wellesley Public Schools and METCO leadership turned out for a METCO Showcase in Roxbury during which Boston parents were encouraged to explore opportunities for their children to attend suburban schools through the program.

Founded in 1966, METCO has enrolled tens of thousands of Boston students in predominantly white school districts, creating the opportunity for students in those districts to learn in a racially and ethnically diverse setting.

Wellesley has partnered with the state-funded METCO (Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity) program since 1966 as one of the original seven founding districts.

WHS Robotics Team visits State House

The Wellesley High School Team Ultraviolet, a student-led Robotics team, visited the Massachusetts State House in Boston where they ran an open house-like demonstration where legislators could stop by and speak informally to the students. Team members discussed with lawmakers how their group makes an impact in the community through outreach programs including robot demonstrations and STEAM workshops. The students also lobbied for their bill that would establish an elementary and secondary school robotics grant program.

