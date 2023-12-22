What’s open and closed during the holidays in Wellesley

The Town of Wellesley will follow a holiday schedule during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Here’s the breakdown:

Wellesley municipal buildings and offices

Friday, Dec. 22 – all offices close at noon *

Monday, December 25 – CLOSED all day

Friday, December 29 – all offices close at NOON

Monday, January 1, 2024 – CLOSED all day

* The Town Clerk’s office will be open until 5pm on Friday, Dec. 22 to receive Presidential nomination papers for any candidates wishing to run in the 2024 Presidential election.

Regular business hours resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Please check the Town website and the Wellesley Free Library website as specific department hours vary.

Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility

Saturday, Dec. 23—closed at noon

Monday, Dec. 25—closed all day

Saturday, Dec. 30—closed at noon

Monday, January 1—closed all day

Note: The RDF is also closed on Sundays until spring 2024, so plan accordingly when disposing holiday trash.

Wellesley Free Library

The Wellesley Free Library will be closed all day on:

Sun., December 24

Mon., December 25

Sun., December 31

Mon., January 1

Wellesley Public Schools winter break

All school buildings will be closed for winter break Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.

Classes resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Good cheer

A reminder that FREE 2-hour parking at all bagged street meters continues through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Happy holidays to everyone in Wellesley!