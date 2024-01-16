Snow nixes Wellesley Public Schools after-school activities

Based on the current conditions and uncertainty of the remaining hours of the storm, all after-school and evening clubs and activities for the Wellesley Public Schools will be cancelled or rescheduled today, January 16th. This includes performing arts rehearsals and music lessons, as well as all non-varsity practices. The Performing Arts and Athletics Departments will be sending out additional information to families. All late buses are cancelled today and WCCC will not be offering an after-school program. Finally, all building rentals will be cancelled today to help ensure that the Department of Public Works has full access to clear school parking lots.

