Natural Resources Commission candidate strives to balance “environmental conservation and community interests”

To the editor:

I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Wellesley Natural Resources Commission. During my 14 years living in Wellesley, I have been deeply involved in various aspects of public service. As a dedicated volunteer, I have had the privilege of coaching many Wellesley youth sports teams and working in our town’s schools, allowing me to connect with many families and hear their concerns firsthand. This experience has given me valuable insights into the needs and aspirations of our community. Additionally, I am attorney with extensive experience in tackling complex issues and collaborating with parties with competing interests to find common ground. I believe my experience will be instrumental in addressing the multifaceted challenges that the NRC deals with.

First and foremost, I am committed to advancing the NRC’s mandate: protecting and preserving Wellesley’s parks, open spaces, tree canopy, and watersheds. I will do so in a way that respects, includes, and benefits our entire community. I firmly believe that the preservation and protection of our natural resources are paramount, but I also recognize the importance of considering the broader needs and priorities of Wellesley residents. As a member of the Natural Resources Commission, I will strive to strike a delicate equilibrium between environmental conservation and community interests. I am dedicated to fostering open and constructive dialogue, ensuring that all voices are heard, and working collaboratively with fellow commissioners to make well-informed decisions.

The responsibilities of the NRC demand effective coordination and communication, not just among its members but also in collaboration with other Town boards, committees, and our community as a whole. The NRC’s strategic goals underscore the importance of collaborative management, education, and advocacy, and I wholeheartedly embrace these objectives. Our town thrives when we engage in active listening and mutual learning. My background, both professionally and personally, in advocating for various stakeholders and facilitating discussions among diverse and sometimes opposing groups equips me to make meaningful contributions to the NRC and our town. I believe that when we respectfully share differing interests and viewpoints, it enriches our community and enables us to make progress on even the most challenging and intricate issues.

I am excited about the opportunity to serve our town as a member of the Wellesley Natural Resources Commission and to work alongside fellow residents to solve problems in a way that benefits the families of Wellesley. Thank you for considering my candidacy, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to contribute to the betterment of Wellesley. I ask for your vote on March 5.

Sincerely,

Kenneth Largess

Wellesley resident