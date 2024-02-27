Buses to replace commuter rail trains in Wellesley on Saturday; No Wellesley Farms stops

If you’ve got plans to take the commuter rail on Saturday, March 2 in or out of Wellesleyt, you might want to build in a nice big cushion into your schedule. Free shuttle buses will be on the job between Framingham and South Station as the MBTA works to make safety improvements involving the signaling system.

The “diversion” schedule is available, and the T is throwing in a few more curveballs regarding express buses and other options that are worth reviewing before setting out (I’m not even going to try to explain it…though note that the Wellesley Farms station is not on the routes).

As usual, the commuter rail won’t support late night hi-jinx: The last bus out of South Station is scheduled to leave at just after 11pm.

