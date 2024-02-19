The Swellesley Report

Car sandwiched between 2 others in Wellesley Roche Bros. parking lot crash

The Wellesley Police Department is investigating a late Monday morning crash at the Roche Bros. parking lot on Linden Street that resulted in a car being sandwiched between 2 others. The red Audi appears to have jumped the median strip.

The police report that 1 person had minor injuries, and that more details will be shared this afternoon.

(Thanks to reader PC for sharing this photo.)

In a separate part of the parking lot, a driver smashed through the Starbucks building in October. Further down Linden Street, a driver rammed into the Santander Bank in December.

