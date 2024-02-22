Meet the 2024 Wellesley Natural Resources Commission candidates

The Town of Wellesley depends on the active participation of its citizens in governance of the Town. Wellesley has 11 Boards and Committees on the ballot at the Annual Town election each year in March. The 2024 election will be held on Tuesday, March 5.

There are three candidates running for two open three-year terms on the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) Board.

The Natural Resources Commission candidates, in ballot order, are:

It is the mission of the five-member NRC Board to provide stewardship of, education about, and advocacy for the Town of Wellesley’s parks, conservation, recreation and open space areas so the full value of the Town’s natural assets can be passed onto future generations.

The Swellesley Report invited the candidates to answer a few questions about their priorities for the Town of Wellesley.

Candidate interviews appear in this post in ballot order.

Beatrice Bezmalinovic Dhebar

Please introduce yourself to The Swellesley Report’s readers.

Beatrice Bezmalinovic Dhebar: I have been a Wellesley resident for 20+ years, I am a non-profit management consultant and board member. My professional focus is on management of complex public and non-profit health projects, including design, specifications development, budget development and oversight, and staffing. My work experience spans project design, procurement, implementation, project monitoring and evaluation, and project close-out. I have facilitated strategic planning for public and non-profit organizations and held board leadership roles.

My commitment to community service in Wellesley began when my children started in Wellesley’s public schools. I have served as PTO Executive Board member (2016-2018), and co-led fundraising and class activities. I expanded my volunteer activities to include membership or engagement in the Wellesley Education Foundation, Sustainable Wellesley, and the Wellesley Garden Study Club. I am a Town Meeting Member and attended town meetings and committee meetings school issues, public works and renewable energy, and town governance to learn more about how the Town of Wellesley operates.

I hope to contribute my experience balancing sustainable resource management with community use of our town forests and parks as a member of the Natural Resources Commission.

If elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your 3-year tenure as an NRC member?

Beatrice Bezmalinovic Dhebar: Over the past three years, I have been active in support the NRC’s Habit to Habitat initiative T Simon’s Park, which converts traditional lawn to native gardens and lawn alternatives. Native species typically require less water once established, provide food, and shelter for local wildlife, and have a better chance of survival than non-native plants. I hope that this technique will spread to other NRC spaces. The NRC team completed and disseminated a tree canopy assessment as part of our contribution to Wellesley’s climate action plan. The findings from the tree canopy assessment will guide the NRC’s current and future public shade tree investments so that the Town advances toward its goal of 55% canopy coverage by 2030. I was also active in conducting the field utilization study of Wellesley’s recreation fields and courts. Based on the study, the NRC will work with the DPW to implement field improvements.

If re-elected, I hope to continue to ensure that the NRC fulfills is critical role as steward of the Town’s natural resources. For example, I am excited to see the NRC develop a land preservation plan that identifies priorities for acquisition and protection and makes recommendations for replenishing the conservation fund. I will continue to support improvements at our recreational fields. I also look forward to supporting the NRC as it implements activities in its five-year plan, including pond dredging and improvements, small forest and tree plantings, and scenic road improvements.

As an NRC member, how would you work to balance the interests of neighbors, the environment, and passive/active users of NRC properties?

Beatrice Bezmalinovic Dhebar: For those who may be unfamiliar with the NRC, the Wellesley NRC has the authority to oversees the use, preservation and protection of the town’s parks and conservation areas. The NRC fulfills aspects of role of Park Commission managing parks and recreation lands for public benefit. We serve as tree warden, sets pesticide policies on Town lands, and protect the town watershed areas. The NRC also appoints the Wetlands Protection Committee and Trails Committee. We coordinate closely with town partners including the Conservation Protection Committee, Climate Action, the Playing Fields Task Force, the Department of Public Works, Recreation, and Schools.

Wellesley’s NRC is one of the few town boards in Massachusetts with a jurisdiction that spans both recreational, open, and conservation lands. Wellesley’s open spaces range from grand historic parks and college grounds to small pocket parks and public gathering places in commercial areas. The system is comprised of parks managed primarily for active and passive recreation, naturalized sanctuaries which are home to wildlife and plants, miles of trails and pedestrian pathways, greenways and wildlife corridors, wetlands, and the town forest.

NRC spaces fulfill multiple needs and support overlapping uses. They provide habitat for native plants, trees, and animals. Public shade trees and forested areas absorb carbon emissions. Some spaces are sustained for conservation. Residents use these spaces for active or passive recreation. For example, spaces such as Morses Pond support the Town’s water needs, passive recreation users who swim, paddle or walk in the area, summer camps, and provide important habitats. The protection and management of each NRC space requires careful consideration.

As commissioner, and currently as chair, I strive to act as a steward for resources under our care, to listen to the different points of view about their use, and to prioritize initiatives that enhance the resilience of our environment and our community. In general, I consider the current and historical uses of our spaces, the potential impacts of proposed uses on the environment, neighbors, and other residents, and the costs (environmental and economic) of proposed uses. I believe that NRC plays a critical role in building a more resilient Wellesley and look forward to advancing initiatives in support of that goal.

How should voters reach you if they want more information?

Beatrice Bezmalinovic Dhebar: Facebook/Bea Bezmalinovic for NRC

Email: bbezmalinovic@momenteum.com

Kenneth C. Largess III

Please introduce yourself to The Swellesley Report’s readers.

Kenneth Largess: My name is Kenneth Largess, and I am running for a seat on the Natural Resources Commission. I have lived in Wellesley for the past 14 years with my wife and three children. During my time in Wellesley, I’ve served our community in various capacities. For instance, I have coached 30 Wellesley youth sports teams in baseball, basketball, football, and soccer, and I am currently the vice president of Wellesley Youth Football. In addition, I have contributed to our schools as a member of the Fiske School Council, where I focused on school safety issues. These volunteer opportunities have allowed me to connect with many families and understand their concerns firsthand.

As an attorney at an investment firm, I have over 20 years of experience navigating complex legal and business issues and collaborating with diverse stakeholders to find common ground. My legal experience includes working on various environmental matters that are relevant to the NRC’s core mission. This aspect of my professional background would prove particularly valuable to the NRC as our town faces myriad challenges related to our natural resources, including those associated with the North 40 land.

If elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your 3-year tenure as an NRC member?

Kenneth Largess: If elected, I will strive to advance the NRC’s mandate of protecting and preserving Wellesley’s natural resources while ensuring the inclusion and benefit of our entire community. I firmly believe in striking a delicate equilibrium between environmental conservation and community interests. As a member of the NRC, I will foster open dialogue, ensure all voices are heard, and work collaboratively to make well-informed, common sense decisions that benefit the town of Wellesley and not just those who supported me in this election—I am not beholden to any group. More specifically, I will continue the NRC’s important work related to optimization of our active and passive recreational areas, protecting our open spaces, pickleball courts, noise issues on NRC-controlled land, gas leaks, climate change, and the tree canopy.

As an NRC member, how would you work to balance the interest of neighbors, the environment, and passive/active users of NRC properties?

Kenneth Largess: This is a tricky question to answer absent an actual fact pattern, however, my views on striking this balance are as follows (which can also be found in my candidacy announcement): First and foremost, I am committed to advancing the NRC’s mandate of protecting and preserving Wellesley’s parks, open spaces, tree canopy, and watersheds. I will do so in a way that respects, includes, and benefits our entire community. I strongly believe that the preservation and protection of our natural resources are paramount, but I also recognize the importance of considering the broader needs and priorities of Wellesley residents. I am dedicated to fostering open and constructive dialogue, ensuring that all voices are heard, and working collaboratively with fellow commissioners to make well-informed decisions.

The responsibilities of the NRC demand effective coordination and communication, not just among its members but also in collaboration with other town boards, committees, and our community as a whole. The NRC’s strategic goals underscore the importance of collaborative management, education, and advocacy, and I wholeheartedly embrace these objectives. Our town thrives when we engage in active listening and mutual learning. My background, both professionally and personally, in advocating for various stakeholders and facilitating discussions among diverse and sometimes opposing groups equips me to make meaningful contributions to the NRC and our town. I believe that when we respectfully share differing interests and viewpoints, it enriches our community and enables us to make progress on even the most challenging and intricate issues.

How should voters reach you if they want more information?

Kenneth Largess: Thank you in advance for your consideration and support. Please reach out to me at largess4nrc@gmail.com if you have any questions or want more information. You can also visit my website for additional information and/or to support my campaign.

Steven Park

Please introduce yourself to The Swellesley Report’s readers.

Steven Park: I am Steve Park, and I am running for the Natural Resources Commission. Open space, natural resource management, and sustainability are important to me. Those values guide my dedication to public service. What started as an interest in supporting the trails near my house has turned into years of volunteering as a member and former chair of the Wellesley Trails Committee, as a board member of the Wellesley Conservation Land Trust, and as a member of the town Mobility Committee. I have also coached many seasons of youth soccer and helped on the Hardy PTO. These experiences all relate to and give me a working knowledge of the NRC agenda, by working directly with the NRC and other town boards on trail maintenance and planning, or indirectly by coaching youth soccer on our fields or advocating for conservation with the land trust. I am eager to do more by joining the NRC board. If elected, I will be a steady advocate for the NRC’s core mandate: to manage, protect, and preserve Wellesley’s parks, open spaces, tree canopy, and watersheds, and to be a leader in sustainability.

If elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your 3-year tenure as an NRC member?

Steven Park: I will prioritize the management, preservation, and protection of natural resources that support our residents, enhance our climate resilience, and contribute to the beauty and character of Wellesley. For example, the NRC must continue strategic data-driven pond management and wetlands protection to address impairments in our public ponds resulting from stormwater pollutants, invasive aquatic plants, and warming temperatures. This will ensure safe drinking water, suitable water quality for recreation, and healthy pond habitat. Similarly, the NRC will promote the health and expansion of our tree canopy, as outlined in the 2023 Tree Canopy Assessment, through forest management, the shade tree planting program for residents, and thoughtful administration of our Tree Bylaw. This is a collaboration between many town boards, where the NRC acts as the town’s principal advocate for natural resource considerations, particularly as Wellesley considers growth and development.

The NRC is also responsible for some of our active recreation areas. Related initiatives have earned widespread attention in recent years. The Morses Pond Beach and Bathhouse Improvement Project is making renewed progress. I will move that along swiftly. The NRC’s recent Field Use Report summarizes the capacity, utilization, and permitting of fields and courts to form a picture of surpluses and shortfalls. The Report makes recommendations for enhancing these facilities to increase utility and add supporting infrastructure. While these recommendations are not yet perfect, the plan makes a strong case for investing in existing active recreation areas as a way to meet our needs. After several seasons as a coach for the Wellesley United Soccer Club, I know the effort that goes into ensuring every sports team has space to practice and compete. I sincerely appreciate the importance of our fields and courts and will advance thoughtful improvements that respect our natural resources.

As an NRC member, how would you work to balance the interests of neighbors, the environment, and passive/active users of NRC properties?

Steven Park: Wellesley is fortunate to have a variety of open spaces and parks that support our climate resilience and serve a spectrum of active and passive users. Morses Pond Beach offers pond swimming and fishing. Perrin Park has a shady playground and fields for sports. Elm Park is a historical park with ornamental gardens. Boulder Brook Reservation contains open meadows and dense forest, with wilderness trails that ascend to a scenic overlook. These and other outdoor places are unique in their character and purpose. They offer recreation to residents of varied interests and abilities, support our natural environment, and enhance the character of surrounding neighborhoods.

Wellesley must maintain the unique character and purpose of each place so they can continue serving Wellesley in their distinct ways. The NRC should approach the stewardship of each place in a manner consistent with its purpose and with sensitivity to the neighbors’ interests. For example, Perrin Park’s grass fields are maintained for soccer and other sports. In contrast, the Town Forest at Longfellow Pond is an important natural area maintained for the health of its tree canopy and woodland habitat. When considering enhancements or changes, the NRC can actively engage with neighbors to more fully understand their concerns. Wellesley’s open meeting style of government gives transparency to policy making and offers all residents a forum for feedback. Subject-specific surveys can supplement this process. I commend the NRC for finalizing the 2023 Field Use Report, which takes survey data to further the NRC’s understanding of the needs and priorities in active recreation areas. Data helps define the improvements, such as bathrooms, field drainage, or parking, that make a meaningful difference. Multifaceted communication with residents is invaluable for making constructive decisions.

How should voters reach you if they want more information?

Steven Park: SteveForNRC.com