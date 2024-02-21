Meet the 2024 candidates for Wellesley Select Board

The Town of Wellesley depends on the active participation of its citizens in governance of the Town. Wellesley has 11 Boards and Committees on the ballot at the Annual Town election each year in March. The 2024 election will be held on Tuesday, March 5.

There are four candidates running for two open three-year terms on the Select Board, which serves as the chief executive board of the Town, and as such, oversees all matters affecting the interest and welfare of the community. The five-member Board exercises the authority vested in the Town not specifically assigned by law to any other board or office.

The Select Board candidates, in ballot order, are:

The Swellesley Report invited the candidates to answer a few questions about their priorities for the Town of Wellesley.

Candidate interviews appear in ballot order.

Ann-Mara Lanza

Please introduce yourself to The Swellesley Report’s readers.

Ann-Mara Lanza: I’m Ann-Mara Lanza and I’m running for re-election to the Select Board on March 5. I’ve lived in Wellesley for 30 years, raising two young adult children with my husband, John. I am a strategic thinker who cares about the people of Wellesley. I get results for our Town by listening to our community, bringing people together, and using my voice and energy to bring the community goals to life.

I’ve served Wellesley as a member of the Select Board (3 years), Library Trustee (13 years), and Town Meeting Member from Precinct D (10 years). It has been my honor to serve the residents of Wellesley because I want Wellesley to be a great place for the people who live here today, and for those who choose to make Wellesley their home in the future.

I was inspired to serve in town government 18 years ago, when our schools and libraries were threatened with large cuts to services. As a young mother, I fought for the schools and we won that battle. But, we lost our branch libraries. I didn’t feel that this was a true reflection of Wellesley’s values, so I brought people together. I stepped up to co-chair the Campaign to reopen the branch libraries with a group of dedicated residents, and saved our branch libraries. Today, the Hills and Fells Libraries serve as precious resources for everyone in Wellesley.

That effort led to my election to the Library Board of Trustees, where I served for 13 years, supporting the creation of budgets, leading the strategic planning efforts, helping with the transition to our new library director, and securing town funding for the transformative interior renovation of the main library.

As a vocal member of the Select Board, I have advocated for budgeting based on the community’s needs and priorities, including investment in our schools and the building of new schools, strong public safety staffing and capital investments, responsible social services, mental health and public health funding, and investments in public housing and other housing initiatives. I have been a proud to advocate for addressing the budget needs of our Council on Aging to better serve our important and growing senior population. I serve as the liaison to the Community Preservation Committee, Wellesley Housing Authority, and the Library Board of Trustees. I am a member of the Housing Task Force and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force.

Our town should be a place where everyone is welcome; built on trust and the ability to listen to all voices. I am a collaborative leader who understands that teams made up of people with differing views and experiences create stronger results, so I actively work to bring people together to solve problems for Wellesley’s residents. I listen to residents and make decisions based on facts. I get results for our community.

If elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your three-year tenure as a Select Board member?

Ann-Mara Lanza: In my second term, I am committed to continue to bring people together to solve the problems and accomplish the goals of our community. I will continue to use my management consulting experience and Wharton MBA to ensure that we use our tax dollars responsibly on the services that our residents value. I will use my extensive experience and strategic perspective to work with residents to ensure Wellesley remains a wonderful place for all.

Specifically, I would like to accomplish the following:

1. Improve Town communications to increase government transparency—It has become increasingly difficult for residents to get information on important government functions, such as budget development, public safety, and the operational status of the town. We need better methods of communicating out this information and understanding, and responding to, the needs of our community. I would like to revamp our website, establish a regular Town newsletter, and create a mechanism for gathering resident input, so we know what is really important to our community.

2. Develop a strategic housing plan—In housing development, we should be in the driver’s seat, with a community vision, rather than reacting to individual developer plans. Wellesley is an aging community that is becoming increasingly inaccessible to young families. In putting together our new housing plan, we need look at housing more strategically, tackling questions such as “What do we want Wellesley to look like in 30 years?” This new plan needs to be linked to our Climate Action Plan and our Mobility Plan. We need to consider how we balance open space and housing, and how housing can help us reach our greenhouse gas emission goals.

3. Create an economic development plan—Wellesley does not have a comprehensive plan that incorporates all the elements that make our community thrive. We are currently considering a makeover of Wellesley Square and the future of the Walnut Street area, but we are not discussing how one plan might impact the other. We have identified the need for an arts center in Wellesley, but we have no mechanism for evaluating the economic impact of arts center or for moving that project forward. It’s time to take a strategic look at economic opportunities that could generate revenue, help our businesses to thrive, and better serve our residents.

4. Kick off the redevelopment of our public housing—I believe that this should be Wellesley’s number one housing development priority. As the liaison to the Wellesley Housing Authority, I have had many discussions around creating housing that is aimed at residents at multiple levels of income. This would not only improve the lives of our public housing residents but would also provide greater opportunities for their futures. To support this effort, I have done what I do best, bring people together, by introducing members of the WHA Board to both non-profit housing developers and development experts in our community.

What opportunities are there for Wellesley to work more closely with surrounding communities to address housing, transportation, environmental or other issues?

Ann-Mara Lanza: There is a great opportunity for cities and towns to collaborate on the issues facing our community. For solutions to be effective, we need to consider that housing, transportation, and environmental issues all extend beyond our borders. Cutting the carbon footprint of our community is more effective if we are working with our neighbors to do the same. Transportation within Wellesley is important to our residents, but we also need to connect our community to broader transportation networks, allowing access to regional housing, work, and entertainment. Addressing our housing issues is slightly different because while the high cost of housing, and the low inventory, are regional challenges, these challenges need to be addressed town by town. Housing needs to fit with a community. Local zoning dictates what housing can be built, in what locations. However, we can share initiatives, information, and lessons learned with those beyond our borders.

I am an active member of a statewide housing organization called the Citizens’ Housing & Planning Association (CHAPA), where I attend monthly meetings to discuss housing challenges and solutions across the state. We discuss State legislation, hear from experts, and share ideas and experiences. When we created the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) bylaw in 2022, I used this network to learn from other communities. This kind of collaboration saves Wellesley time and money.

Currently, Wellesley is working towards compliance with the State’s MBTA Communities Act. While Wellesley has customized goals and our solution must fit with our community’s unique character, we can learn a lot from what other communities have considered and how the State has responded. I worked with efforts in Brookline and Newton as they’ve met compliance, to better understand the requirements and options.

Additionally, we have public housing in Wellesley which is funded by the State. The only way to help our residents is by advocating at a State level to provide for adequate capital and operating budgets. I have been working with communities all over Eastern Massachusetts, through the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization, to have greater influence with our legislators to improve the lives of our residents of public housing.

Finally, we can collaborate with other communities on staffing. Wellesley is considering the addition of a Community Housing Specialist to increase our ability to address the housing needs of residents. Needham has a similar role as a half-time position. I plan to explore whether we can work with Needham to create a shared position, which could provide the expertise we need, in a more fiscally prudent way.

Whenever we utilize a regional approach to address local challenges on any issue, it’s important that we start with the needs of our community. For any transportation, housing, or environmental solution to be effective, we need to understand what our residents and businesses need, so we can invest appropriately.

How should voters reach you if they want more information?

Ann-Mara Lanza: amslanza@gmail.com; www.ElectLanza.com; Facebook: AnnMaraLanzaforWellesley

Colette Aufranc

Please introduce yourself to The Swellesley Report’s readers.

Colette Aufranc: I was born in Scotland and attended Glasgow College of Technology where I earned a Bachelor of Arts with distinction in Accounting. In 1990 I moved to Jersey, Channel Islands, joined PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) and sat for the Chartered Accountant exams (the UK equivalent of a CPA). My work with PWC included auditing mutual funds, merchant banks, private banks and trust companies. I also trained as a specialist in assessing internal controls and analyzing data for audit purposes. In 1995 I moved to Boston with PWC and served many clients across the U.S. including Fidelity Funds and Bank of America. I decided to live in America permanently after meeting my husband, Dr. Saint Aufranc, who grew up here in Wellesley where his parents and grandparents had lived for many years. In 2002, I took a career break to raise my children who are now attending college. I became an American citizen in 2005.

I began volunteering in the Wellesley Public Schools, often as the treasurer, including Sprague PTO, Central Council of PTOs, Wellesley Teen Center, Committee 21, and Sustainable Wellesley. I was co-president of Wellesley High School PTSO and a Board member of the Winsor Parents’ Association.

My town government experience started around 2006 as a neighborhood representative during the redevelopment of Linden Square. In this role, I encouraged neighbors to engage in meetings with the property developers and various town boards to discuss and give constructive input on matters including lighting, traffic, noise, parking, pedestrian safety, elimination of a dangerous curb cut, and landscaping. In the process I developed strong collaborative relationships with neighbors, developers, several town boards and employees including the Executive Director. This approach resulted in good outcomes for the neighborhood and the town. ​

I was elected as a Town Meeting Member for precinct H in 2018. I was appointed to the Town of Wellesley Audit Committee, serving as member 2018-19, secretary 2019-20, and as chair in 2020.

I ran for the Select Board in September 2020 for a 6-month term, and again in March 2021. I was elected as vice chair of the Board in 2023. I established and now chair the Board’s Policy Sub Committee. Since joining the Board in 2020, I have focused on a number of areas including financial and policy matters, transportation, and regional collaboration. I am Wellesley’s representative on the MBTA Advisory Board where I sit on the Executive Committee as the treasurer. I am also vice chair of the Commuter Rail Committee, chair of the Budget and Audit Committee, and member of the Climate and Clean Energy Committee. I represent Wellesley on the Advisory Board of the MetroWest Regional Transportation Authority (MWRTA) and chair the MWRTA’s Audit and Finance Committee. I also represent Wellesley at the Metro Area Planning Council (MAPC), a smart growth and planning organization, and was elected by my regional peers to sit on the MAPC Executive Board.

If elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your three-year tenure as a Select Board member?

Colette Aufranc: Over the past three and a half years I have invested heavily in three key areas—finance, policy and transportation. I have made significant progress, but there is more work to do. I am running for an additional term to bring that work to maturity.

Following my work creating and adopting a Select Board Code of Conduct, I advocated for and now chair the Select Board’s Policy Sub Committee (PSC). I have focused on reviewing and updating finance policies.This work is especially critical given the recent retirement of Wellesley’s long-term CFO, the Town’s management of long-term obligations around post-retirement benefits (OPEB), and our recent experience building and administering reserves during COVID. As the only accountant on the Board, I am uniquely qualified to lead financial policy work. Before joining the Board I chaired the Town’s Audit Committee. I have worked hard to build strong institutional knowledge of the Town’s financial process and am an asset to the Board as Wellesley transitions to a new CFO. The PSC has a long list of policies to be reviewed or established. This work takes a lot of research, so connections with other Town boards and municipalities is extremely beneficial. My work with regional organizations like the Metro Area Planning Council is immensely valuable here.

I was asked to lead the Board’s work on transportation and mobility, which I have done wholeheartedly. I have taken leadership positions on multiple regional transportation bodies, building a strong regional network. Significant transportation funding is available through federal and state grants. I have worked hard to ensure Wellesley is at the table for several grants and regional transportation initiatives. I have been advocating for a Transportation and Mobility Manager on Town staff for two years. I would like to make sure that position is approved and filled to advocate for Wellesley’s transportation needs and position us well for continuing grant funding. I would also like to work closely with the Transportation and Mobility Manager to institutionalize the regional connections I have made.

The MBTA plans to upgrade and electrify its commuter rail trains and is considering adding an additional track from Framingham to Newton, which would necessitate full station upgrades in Wellesley. I have participated in three years of discussions on these matters and would like to continue to advocate for Wellesley, including for interim ADA access while we wait for full station upgrades, which may take up to a decade.

I worked with the administrator of the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) to seek fair state funding, resulting in a significantly increased budget. What that means for Wellesley is night and weekend service, and development of additional routes. I also worked closely with MWRTA to build ridership from 0 to 4,200 per month on the “Catch Connect” and I would like to continue working with the MWRTA to expand service in Wellesley.

What opportunities are there for Wellesley to work more closely with surrounding communities to address housing, transportation, environmental or other issues?

Colette Aufranc: There are many critical opportunities for Wellesley to advance these issues regionally. I have worked diligently for the past three and a half years to support regional solutions and make strong regional connections for continuing partnerships. This work is intensive and ongoing. I would like to build on these regional connections and ultimately transition them to a Transportation and Mobility Manager so this work is institutionalized and not so dependent on an elected Board member who may not have the time for such intensive engagement.

The Metro Area Planning Council (MAPC), is the regional planning agency serving 101 cities and towns of metropolitan Boston. The Council’s mission is to support smart growth and regional collaboration. MAPC works toward sound municipal management, sustainable land use, protection of natural resources, efficient and affordable transportation, a diverse housing stock, public safety, economic development, clean energy, healthy communities, an informed public, and equity and opportunity among people of all backgrounds. ​

I am the Select Board’s representative to MAPC and, in 2022, I was elected by my regional peers to the Council’s Executive Committee. I also represent Wellesley in MAPC’s more informal Regional Collaborative, where Select Board and Planning Board representatives from ten communities meet monthly to discuss regional initiatives and issues each community is facing.

My involvement with MAPC provides a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the complex regional factors affecting Wellesley and hear from other municipalities as they work through these issues. Municipalities often face similar challenges, and we can really learn from and support each other in this important work. Most recently we have all shared our approach to MBTA Communities Act compliance, particularly on community outreach and engagement. We also work together to communicate with a broader legislative delegation on regional matters we would like to draw to the attention of our legislators.

My engagement in multiple regional transportation bodies is also critical here. I have partnered with Natick, Newton and Needham to enhance transportation connections across our municipal borders. That work includes joint meetings with the MBTA Capital Delivery teams on planned regional projects, sharing and advancing plans for bike and pedestrian connections and amenities, and sharing best practices for strategic plan development and community engagement.

Regional engagement with transportation providers as they move toward electrification is essential. The MBTA Advisory Board’s Climate and Clean Energy subcommittee, where I represent Wellesley, has had multiple briefings from the T on electrification. We have focused on the potential impact to municipalities, the complexities of transition, and the strategic plan and timeline. This has a direct impact on how Wellesley, and our neighbors, can meet our climate action goals.

How should voters reach you if they want more information?

Colette Aufranc: Please email me at electcoletteaufranc@me.com and I would be happy to set up a time to talk.

Odessa Sanchez

Please introduce yourself to The Swellesley Report’s readers.

Odessa Sanchez: Dear Wellesley citizens and neighbors, my name is Odessa Sanchez, and I am excited to share my vision for our community and the diversity and innovation, I know that I can bring to the Select Board. I’m running because of my passion for civic duty and the citizens whose lives I believe I can help make better. I will use my experience collaborating with groups from all the various facets of our society.

First and foremost, I want you to know that I am deeply involved in multiple areas of our community. I grew up in Newton, but Wellesley has been home for the past 16 years. I am foundly embedded in town affairs because I work at a local school, live in public housing, and worship at a church in Wellesley. I am happily married to my husband Oscar, and we raised our blended family of compassionate adults and welcomed our first grandchild one year ago this month. Through my experiences, I have gained a comprehensive understanding of the diverse needs and aspirations of our residents of all ages. As your representative, on the Select Board, I will work tirelessly to ensure that every voice is heard and represented. I am a fierce advocate for the elderly, who I prefer to call ” age strong. ” I believe we own our age strong residents, the ultimate gratitude for their contributions and their care should be considered when policies are made. I support veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much and represent so much of our town and history.

My day-to-day work includes assistant teaching, and youth and high school cheer coaching. Being a long time active member of various youth organizations, I have witnessed the hopes and dreams of our future leaders.

My volunteer work consists of my active participation in several community boards and committee, some listed below;

Secretary Fiske PTO 2012,2013

Member WHS School Council 2013-2016

Chair WMS PTO Dance Committee 2014-2017

Head Coach WHS Varsity Cheer 2015- present

Chair Wellesley Housing Authority Board

Wellesley Town Meeting Member-2yrs

Member Wellesley Historical Commission 2yrs

Member Wellesley D.E.I. Taskforce 3yrs

Wellesley League of Women Voters -Nomination

Legislative Chair Metro West Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women 2yrs

I have financial common sense and board experience to evaluate past and future projects for efficiency and feasibility. My leadership positions, including the trust my citizens have continued to place in me, are examples of why I am fit for this role if elected. I am fair and open to listen to all points of view, as I know the feeling of being from a group that is often not seen or heard. Everyone will have a voice, and I stand for those rights for all.

If elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your three-year tenure as a Select Board member?

Odessa Sanchez: If elected my top priorities are revitalizing our town ” branding”. Wellesley is successful in many areas, but defining our character or what we represent could use a rebrand. Select Board goals include economic development, and I believe if we start a project to examine who and what we are as a town, we could attract even more people to town. Our downtown area should reflect the collegiate-retired-to family ratio. Our artists, and writers could create a meaningful piece that can be displayed to show the communities what Wellesley is about. Wellesley is more than the nick names we’re known to carry. I have worked with many people of various backgrounds and they are forthcoming about what Businesses, Attractions and resources they would like to see in town. I would love to see Wellesley emerging from my tenure with a clear identity, and perhaps even a slogan, that makes us popular and proud amongst our neighboring towns.

Another goal I have is to improve town communication systems. With the loss of a traditional town newspaper, more citizens need to find out crucial town information in user-friendly ways. I have the talent of working with multiple departments to find sources and solutions to any given problem. I have great ideas and can share my thoughts based on my experience and research.

If elected, I would also work hard to support the business community to remove barriers that make sustaining a challenge here in town, like certain studies / permits and license restrictions. Making Wellesley more accessible is a major barrier that would be a great achievement for my tenure. No member of our town should ever feel isolated or shut off from their community. Wellesley needs a transportation system that is truly effective and accessible for everyone, especially the most vulnerable. If we can do this as a town in a real way, so many more things will improve as well.

What opportunities are there for Wellesley to work more closely with surrounding communities to address housing, transportation, environmental or other issues?

Odessa Sanchez: Wellesley has been known for its ties to surrounding communities. Born “West Needham,” Wellesley has a history of collaboration. The are many opportunities for Wellesley to work closer to other towns for initiatives and ideas sharing. I would look towards towns like Needham, Belmont, Natick, Framingham,Dedham, Cambridge and Newton just to name a few. Some have Town Meeting style of government like Wellesley, and the articles that they have argued over , may help Wellesley look at issues we have. Newton and Needham discussed zoning and MBTA Communities Guidelines a the same time Wellesley did. Open meetings can be attended and recorded sessions of town government meetings could be a great resource for learning how common were tackled. Housing, transportation, and the environment in Wellesley is in many ways unique from any other community, but possible solutions can still be observed by paying attention to a neighbor’s experience. Bench mark towns have studies, surveys, town meeting materials, and ballot results that we could get useful information from.

How should voters reach you if they want more information?

Odessa Sanchez: My website is www.electodessasanchez.com

Marjorie Freiman

Please introduce yourself to The Swellesley Report’s readers.

Marjorie Freiman: I attended the University of Pennsylvania, where I met my husband Len, and we attended law school together at George Washington. I clerked for the D.C. Court of Appeals and worked as a litigator in a private law practice. In 1991, my family moved to Wellesley to live closer to my in-laws and to raise our two sons nearby. Our sons attended Wellesley Public Schools and are now married with families of their own. I owned a small business in Wellesley and then returned to graduate school to obtain a master’s degree, working for 15 years as an educator and curriculum designer.

I was appointed to the Advisory Committee in 2011 and was elected to Town Meeting the following year. I worked on the acquisition of the North 40 and served on the Fuller Brook Park renovation committee. I was also the Advisory liaison on the purchase and design of the Boston Sports Institute on Route 9. During my second and third years, I served as Vice Chair and Chair, respectively.

Following Advisory, I was elected to two terms on the Select Board, where I served as Vice-Chair or Chair for five years. While on the Board, I helped secure funding for, and worked on, the acquisition of the land and design of the Tolles Parsons Center. I served as co-chair of the Unified Plan Steering Committee and spearheaded the creation of the town’s first-ever strategic plan. The town-wide process engaged over 100 residents, members of Town staff, and board members over an 18-month period to define a vision for the Town and set priorities and action steps in 15 different areas.

I also served as liaison to the Permanent Building Committee and Facilities Management Department for five years and helped guide the Town Hall renovation project through multiple feasibility, design, and construction steps at many sessions of Town Meeting. I helped set a capital and debt policy to ensure adequate funding of annual operating costs. I served on the Hardy, Hunnewell and Upham School Building Committee and advocated for the two new net-zero ready elementary schools.

When COVID arrived in 2020, I was Chair of the Select Board, and served in that role for an extra year at the request of my colleagues to ensure continuity of municipal operations. Since 2021, I have been working on housing, and helped commission a housing market study and draft a proposal for a new town-wide Strategic Housing Plan. I also serve as a facilitator and member of the planning team on the town’s Civil Discourse Initiative.

I am running to return to the Select Board to help address several upcoming Town issues. Wellesley will be onboarding a new CFO, fire chief, and police chief. Human Resources will review and update staff compensation plans. We must protect Wellesley’s strong economic position and integrate and implement multiple pending strategic plans on Housing, Climate, Mobility, Hazard Resilience, and Land Preservation. I look forward to addressing these challenges as a member of the Board.

If elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your three-year tenure as a Select Board member?

Marjorie Freiman: My top three priorities for the next term center on housing and open space; civil discourse; and human resources.

Property developers or owners made three recent requests to change local zoning to allow for projects other than those originally envisioned for those locations. These efforts engaged dozens of residents in critical issues of density, massing, land conservation and open space; in essence, how to balance the need for diversified housing while at the same time protecting and preserving the Town’s natural resources. It is critical to underscore that the two objectives are not mutually exclusive. Not every available space is appropriate for housing.

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC), on which I serve, commissioned a market housing study which showed a mismatch between supply and demand of housing—for downsizing seniors, workforce housing, additional affordable housing, and smart housing near public transit. HDC brought the study results to the Housing Task Force on which I also serve, which released an RPF to engage a consultant in a town-wide Strategic Housing Plan.

Wellesley has satisfied the Commonwealth-mandated requirement of affordable housing units and has inclusionary zoning provisions in place to keep pace with that requirement. Thus, the Town can take a more proactive stance, has more leverage to work with developers to shape a project, and can avoid having to react to piecemeal proposals. Several commercial buildings are changing ownership for the first time in years. Adaptive reuse and redevelopment of commercial properties near public transit and retail/professional services, which use already disturbed land, will protect the existing tree canopy, natural resources, and open space, and thus serve as an ideal approach to low-density multi-family housing.

My second priority is to model a respectful, civil tone in all public engagement. Town government engages over 400 residents on boards, committees, and Town Meeting. Our discussions must not include innuendo, yelling, or maligning the character of others. We are neighbors and Wellesley’s decentralized government demands that we work together on all matters. Cooperation and compromise are critical to achieving Town-wide objectives. The Select Board recently adopted a new Code of Conduct, and although it was not supported unanimously, it is an important step toward setting a more professional tone for collaborative work. Several other boards have adopted an abbreviated version of the Code.

My third priority is in personnel. Our staff is our greatest asset and Wellesley must continue to attract, hire, and retain excellent staff. Our new Human Resources director will review the salary and job classification plans for the first time in decades and determine whether it remains the appropriate tool upon which to set town staff, job groups, and promotion criteria. We need to reduce our staff turnover and support expanded longevity of Town employees.

What opportunities are there for Wellesley to work more closely with surrounding communities to address housing, transportation, environmental or other issues?

Marjorie Freiman: Through participation in strong regional partnerships, Wellesley representatives regularly address issues of inter-town services and amenities; economic, commercial and retail development; land use planning; transportation; linked nature trails; and climate initiatives.

A member of the Select Board has a seat at the table with the MBTA (Commuter Rail and T) leadership, participates in local bus service programming and evaluation, and supports the MWRTA “Catch Connect” micro-transport within or beyond Wellesley to destinations in Needham, Natick and Newton.

The Select Board also participates in the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), which provides technical assistance for growth and opportunities in areas such as art and culture, climate resilience, small business support, economic development through land use planning, public health, and clean energy.

Staff and board members attend webinars, seminars, and conferences offered by the Mass. Municipal Association, Mass. Selectboard Association, the Mass. Municipal Lawyers’ Association, and the Mass. Municipal Management Association. Our Executive Director, Finance Director and Town Counsel also maintain memberships in other professional organizations. Leaders in town often seek advice from their peers and incorporate what they have learned in their own work.

Wellesley leaders participate in networking events, educational opportunities, experiential workshops and other programming through the Charles River Chamber of Commerce, which includes Newton, Needham, Watertown and Wellesley. The Chamber focuses on helping businesses, non-profits and communities grow and thrive, fostering relationships among leaders of member towns, sharing new and innovative practices, and promotion of the member communities at the local and state levels. Their advocacy currently highlights five key issues of housing, climate, DEI, transportation, and building and sustaining the local workforce.

The Wellesley Trails Committee maintains, cares for, and expands trails within Wellesley and negotiates with adjacent towns and state government agencies to connect Wellesley with its neighbors. Its work promotes recreational connections to other communities such as Newton, Medfield, Weston, and Natick. Residents of all towns thus enjoy the open space and connected trails, learn about the region’s natural resources, and support year-round recreation for themselves and their families.

The rental housing project The Nines on Williams Street required the Mass. Department of Transportation’s assistance in traffic mitigation and management plans regarding intersections in Newton and changes to the Route 128/Route 9 interchange, all of which improved circulation within and to the project, between Newton and Wellesley, and to north-south highways.

These are examples of how Wellesley representatives engage with their municipal neighbors, support regional planning, and implement new initiatives of benefit to all residents.

How should voters reach you if they want more information?

Marjorie Freiman: Please email me at freimanforselectboard@gmail.com