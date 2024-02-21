Meet the 2024 Wellesley Planning Board candidates

The Town of Wellesley depends on the active participation of its citizens in governance of the Town. Wellesley has 11 Boards and Committees on the ballot at the Annual Town election each year in March. The 2024 election will be held on Tuesday, March 5.

There are two candidates running for one open five-year term on the Planning Board.

The Planning Board candidates, in ballot order, are:

The Planning Board is a five-member elected Board. The role of the Board is to make short- and long-term decisions related to land use in the Town of Wellesley through the judicious use of municipal planning and project review. The Planning Board is responsible for the maintenance and update of the Town’s Zoning Bylaws and Zoning Map, divisions of land, and the review of large-scale projects with Town-wide impacts.

The Swellesley Report invited the candidates to answer a few questions about their priorities for the Town of Wellesley.

Candidate interviews appear in this post in ballot order.

Patricia Ann Mallett

Please introduce yourself to The Swellesley Report’s readers.

Patricia Mallett: Thank you to the Swellesley Report for this opportunity. I’ve lived in Wellesley for 20 years with my husband Kurt Forsgren, and we’ve raised our three sons here. Like so many, we were drawn to Wellesley for its character, including lively town centers, historic homes, tree-lined streets, and abundant parks and conservation areas.

As a registered civil engineer, I have worked to apply my 21 years of highly relevant professional experience to the important and often complicated work of the Planning Board. I have the technical background to read and evaluate construction documents and site plans, including topographical maps and elevation drawings. I understand the science behind stormwater management and drainage plans, traffic counts, and photometric analyses.

Throughout my career, I have led many public meetings of stakeholders with divergent interests with the goal of seeking common understanding and mutually agreeable outcomes. This skill, combined with my professional experience as a Project Manager for the MWRA and previously for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission enables me to knowledgeably review the proposals that come before the Board, ask pertinent questions, and help refine the projects to the benefit of proponents, neighbors, natural resources, and our Town as a whole.

My five years of experience on the Planning Board have given me an in-depth understanding of Wellesley’s Zoning bylaws. I also have important institutional knowledge as a Town Meeting Member, which assists in crafting and revising our bylaws to meet our Town’s evolving needs.

I believe in being fair and respectful to all who come before the Board, my fellow officials, and our Town employees. I’m collaborative, collegial, pragmatic, and a good listener. These qualities position me to be a major contributor as the Board embarks on preparing a Strategic Housing Plan which will enable the Town to approach development of diverse housing in a holistic and thoughtful manner.

I hope to continue guiding Wellesley’s growth while maintaining our vibrant community. I respectfully ask for your vote on March 5th. Thank you!

If elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your 5-year tenure as a Planning Board member?

Patricia Mallett: Wellesley faces transformative changes that offer both challenges and opportunities. I have two major goals.

Goal one: Foster diversity in housing stock. The first step to achieving this goal is Town Meeting passage of zoning changes needed to bring us into compliance with the MBTA Communities Act. To this end I’ve worked with the Planning Board and the Select Board to bring these zoning changes to Town Meeting for approval this spring. This will facilitate renovation and construction of multi-family housing in village centers and commercial areas near public transportation. Locating housing near public transportation, stores, restaurants, and trails promotes walking and biking, which promotes our sustainability and greenhouse gas reduction goals.

The next step will be to develop and implement a Strategic Housing Plan to encourage diverse housing, including affordable housing, senior housing, and “the missing middle.” We need to enable Wellesley residents to downsize and remain in Wellesley while also welcoming young families to Town. We also need to find ways to promote development of workforce housing. The Plan will also explore housing potential in areas such as the Lower Falls/Walnut Street area, Route 9 at the Natick line, and the Cedar Street/Route 9 intersection.

Additionally, I want to incentivize the use of existing buildings with first floor retail by adding upper floor residences, and transforming existing buildings, such as office buildings, to residences. This would preserve the character of our historic streetscapes. Reusing buildings is also sustainable! I also want to explore potential partnerships with the Wellesley Housing Development Corporation, the Community Preservation Committee, and non-profit affordable housing developers. For example, in Newton last year 2Life Communities broke ground on a middle income senior living development. Goal 2: Sustainability and preservation of natural resources. I will promote “Smart Growth” to encourage walking, increase the use of public transportation, and minimize loss of green space. I will also encourage the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, solar panels, and bicycle facilities. Further, I support reduction of the number of cars required per unit in multi-unit residential buildings. I will work to ensure use of the latest design techniques and best land use practices such as green infrastructure, low impact design and native plantings.

I’m greatly concerned about the loss of tree canopy in Wellesley considering the importance of trees to the air, drinking water, stormwater management, greenhouse gas reduction, and our sense of well-being. We need to evaluate the Tree Bylaw to see if it is effective or needs strengthening or increased enforcement.

How can Wellesley best balance the interests of existing residential property owners and the need for more multifamily housing in town?

Patricia Mallett: As discussed above, my belief is that the ideal location for large multi-family projects is within our village and commercial districts. These areas offer needed amenities such as stores and restaurants without the need for a car. Locating denser development in village and commercial centers additionally promotes our goals of sustainability and greenhouse gas reductions. Zoning bylaw changes related to the MBTA Communities Act, along with our newly expanded Inclusionary Zoning Bylaw, should steer larger multi-family development projects toward village and commercial centers.

To remain vibrant, Wellesley needs to change and grow in ways that are thoughtful and respectful of residents. When a proposal is brought forward, it’s as important to hear from residents who may be affected by the development as it is to hear from the proponent of a project. Our open meetings and Public Hearings provide a process for all to be heard. By using my relevant experience as a project manager, my technical skills as a registered civil engineer, and my informed judgment, I work towards reaching agreeable outcomes for all stakeholders. I have a solid record of listening carefully to residents and finding ways to mitigate development impacts on neighborhoods. I especially bring my expertise to bear in the areas of stormwater drainage and protection of natural areas. These are priority issues to citizens concerned about flooding in their yards and basements, and loss of valued natural areas near their homes. Throughout the process of reaching consensus, I always strive to treat Wellesley residents, project proponents, my fellow Board members and our Town personnel with respect.

I’m well prepared to accomplish the work or the Planning Board in the challenging yet promising years ahead. I respectfully ask for your vote on or before March 5.

How should voters reach you if they want more information?

Patricia Mallett: Please see my website, and I can be reached at PattyMallettForPlanning@gmail.com

Grant Pollock

Please introduce yourself to The Swellesley Report’s readers.

Grant Pollock: I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for the Wellesley Planning Board, driven by a deep commitment to shaping our community’s future in a thoughtful and inclusive manner. My personal journey of rebuilding after a devastating fire has underscored the importance of resilient and considerate planning, making this endeavor deeply personal.

I actively contribute to the vibrancy of Wellesley by coaching youth hockey and lacrosse. Beyond fostering healthy and active lifestyles among our youth, my involvement reflects a deep commitment to community engagement.

In addition to coaching, I have dedicated time to volunteering in various local initiatives, recognizing the importance of giving back to the community that has been a cornerstone for my family. This direct involvement in community service has provided valuable insights into the diverse needs and aspirations of our residents. I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring my personal experiences, community engagement, and professional insights to the Wellesley Planning Board. Together, let’s shape a future that addresses the larger housing challenges faced by Massachusetts, embraces connectivity, inclusivity, sustainability, and fosters a thriving and engaged community. I humbly seek your support in realizing these goals and working towards the betterment of our beloved town.

If elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your 5-year tenure as a Planning Board member?

Grant Pollock: One of my top priorities as a candidate for the Planning Board is to actively support and champion the MBTA zoning bylaw initiative, Article 40. This initiative plays a pivotal role in addressing Massachusetts’ housing shortage. By embracing transit-oriented development, we not only contribute to solving our housing crisis but also foster a more connected and sustainable Wellesley.

I am equally dedicated to addressing the housing needs within our community, emphasizing the importance of affordable and senior housing options. Through collaborative and innovative planning, we can create a Wellesley that is welcoming, diverse, and accommodating for all residents, ensuring that housing solutions align with the broader goals of Article 40.

My commitment to inclusivity extends to promoting sustainable practices in our town planning. By advocating for environmentally conscious policies and responsible land use, we can ensure a harmonious balance between growth and preservation of our natural surroundings.

How can Wellesley best balance the interests of existing residential property owners and the need for more multifamily housing in town?

Grant Pollock: In Massachusetts we are currently facing a housing crisis that plays a major role in our ability to supply all members of our community with adequate housing options. Wellesley has a tremendous opportunity to assist the statewide needs as well as the needs of our residents.

Providing more affordable housing that is located near our public transit stations and commercial centers go hand in hand to ensure that we are reducing our GHG emissions. Town character is an important part of what makes Wellesley such a special place and supporting our Historic commission allows our residents to engage in a constructive dialogue to ensure that we manage the changes within our town. As a member of the board I will look to prioritize these initiatives in constructive ways.

How should voters reach you if they want more information?

Grant Pollock: 617-438-5534; and please check out my website pollockforplanning.org