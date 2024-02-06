Public notice: Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection

COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN OF A HAZARDOUS WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY TEMPORARY EMERGENCY LICENSE FOR TREATMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTE PURSUANT TO 310 CMR 30.861.

FACILITY HAZARDOUS WASTE ID NUMBER: MAD981071418

Wellesley College, a Small Quantity Generator of hazardous waste located at 106 Central Street Wellesley, MA recently applied to the Department for a temporary emergency license for the on-site treatment of five (5) containers of peroxide forming material, regulated hazardous waste.

Wellesley College is not licensed to treat hazardous waste. Therefore, the Department is issuing a temporary license to Wellesley College, effective February 5, 2024, for a 30-day period that will enable Clean Harbors Environmental Services, a hazardous waste treatment specialist hired by Wellesley College, to perform a one-time on-site hazardous waste treatment action. Clean Harbors Environmental specialists shall perform a chemical stabilization procedure in accordance with procedures set forth in the documentation enclosed with the license application. Once treated, the hazardous waste will be safely transported offsite and disposed at an authorized hazardous waste management facility. Any person wishing to review the temporary emergency license and other pertinent data may do so by writing or calling:

Marrcus Henry

Department of Environmental Protection

Business Compliance Division

Bureau of Air & Waste

100 Cambridge Street

Boston, MA 02114

(617) 418-0818