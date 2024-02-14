Really get to know Wellesley’s candidates for town-wide offices

Candidates for Wellesley town-wide offices have taken part over the past couple of weeks in forums and had other opportunities to share with the public their reasons for running. Election Day is March 5; early in-person voting starts on Feb. 24.

(The Wellesley League of Women Voters will host its annual “Meet the Candidates Night” on Thursday, Feb. 15, 6:30pm-9pm at the Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St. The event also will be live streamed on cable channels Comcast 9/Verizon 39; on demand as well as on the internet. Wellesley Media will have the recording up in a day or so after the event.)

On Feb. 7, candidates in the 3 contested races—Select Board, Planning Board, and Natural Resources Commission—took part in Sustainable Wellesley’s “Conversation with the Candidates,” which took place at Wellesley Free Library. All things green was the topic of the night. Wellesley Media recorded the event, as seen below.

On Feb. 13, the Charles River Regional Chamber held a “Meet Wellesley’s Select Board candidates” session online that dove into economic development, housing and other topics. It kicked off with an interesting question about how each of the 4 candidates got inspired to go into public service.

Wellesley Media also invited candidates to share brief campaign speeches and that’s available to view online.

The Swellesley Report next week plans to run candidate profiles as well.

More on the upcoming election.

