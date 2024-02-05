Wellesley election 2024—look for your Presidential Primary vote-by-mail ballots to arrive via USPS

Town of Wellesley election 2024 updates:

Wellesley votes during the annual town-wide election AND the Presidential primary election on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Below is information about the election.

Conversation with the Candidates—Feb. 7

Join Sustainable Wellesley’s “Conversation with the Candidates” on Wednesday, February 7, 7pm, at the Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.

Meet candidates running for the many important town positions and hear where candidates stand on issues specifically related to sustainability.

Meet Wellesley’s select board candidates—Feb. 13

Join the Charles River Regional Chamber for an online discussion with the four candidates vying for two seats on the Wellesley Select Board in the March 5 town election: Incumbents Colette Aufranc and Ann-Mara Lanza and challengers Marjorie Freiman and Odessa Sanchez. The focus will be on economic development and nonprofits, but more general topics may be discussed as well. Questions from the Wellesley business community in advance, or during the event are welcome. This event will be recorded and shared later.

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 13, 2-3pm via Zoom

Fee: Free, open to all Wellesley businesses and residents (registration is open)

The Charles River Regional Chamber serves business professionals who work/live in Needham, Newton, Watertown, Wellesley and the surrounding communities.

Meet the Candidates Night—Feb. 15

The Wellesley League of Women Voters will host its annual “Meet the Candidates Night” on Thursday, Feb. 15, 6:30pm-9pm at the Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St. The in-person event will be an information-filled forum as the town’s local candidates running for office in Wellesley make presentations and answer questions from the audience.

Meet the Candidates Night will be live streamed on cable channels Comcast 9/Verizon 39; on demand; or livestream here

Wellesley Media will have the recording up in a day or so after the event.

For questions, information or to send questions for candidates, please email: LWVWvoterservice@gmail.com

Election questions

Call the Town Clerk’s office for additional information on any voting question (781-431-1019 ext 2252).

The dates have passed to submit paperwork to run for town-wide offices and Town Meeting.

Didn’t turn in nomination papers but still want to run for town-wide office? A pathway is still open. Residents interested in being write-in candidates are encouraged to declare their intent with the Town Clerk prior to the March 5, 2024 election.

Elected offices up for election March 5, 2024

There are three contested races this year, the most competitive being for Select Board—four candidates are running for only two open slots for the chance to join the town’s chief executive board.

The Natural Resources Commission has three candidates running for two open positions, while Planning Board has two candidates running for one opening.

MODERATOR—vote for one for a one-year term

Mark G. Kaplan

SELECT BOARD—vote for two for a three-year term

Colette Emma Aufranc

Ann-Mara S. Lanza

Marjorie R. Freiman

Odessa M.B. Sanchez

Update (1/23/24): Peggy Rossano, who had been a candidate, has withdrawn.

BOARD OF ASSESSORS—vote for one for a three-year term

W. Arthur Garrity III

BOARD OF HEALTH—vote for one for a three-year term

Marcia Testa Simonson

WELLESLEY HOUSING AUTHORITY—vote for one for a five-year term

Lisa Kaufman Heyison

WELLESLEY LIBRARY TRUSTEES—vote for two for three-year terms

Maura Elizabeth Murphy

Diane C. Savage

NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION—vote for two for three-year terms

Beatrice Bezmalinovic Dhebar

Kenneth C. Largess III

Steven Park

PLANNING BOARD—vote for one for a five-year term

Patricia Ann Mallett

Grant R. Pollock

BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS—vote for one for a three-year term

Scott K. Bender

RECREATION COMMISSION—vote for two for three-year terms

Paul Cramer

Mark W. Wolfson

SCHOOL COMMITTEE—vote for two for three-year terms

Linda Hsiu-Ling Chow

Niki Brinkman-Ofenloch

TOWN CLERK—vote for one for a three-year term

KC Kato

Candidates for Town Meeting 2024

Town Meeting is the place where everybody wants to be. Five out of the eight precincts are contested races. Precinct B is especially competitive, with 18 candidates vying for 13 open seats. More information here on candidates for Town Meeting.

Precinct A—vote for not more than 11

LAURIE ANN OHLMS

SUZANNE GROVES LITTLEFIELD

BROOK G. ROSENBAUM

CORINNE M. MONAHAN

DANIEL WEINGER

WENDY WITHINGTON PAUL

BRENDA S. DOCKTOR

BARBARA LYNN HIRSCH

CHRISTOPHER J. BRADLEY

GWEN BAKER

MARY CAIRNS KLOPPENBERG

Precinct B—Contested race; vote for not more than 13

MICHELLE JACOBS

KYLE WONG

AMY E. MCCARRON

KATHERINE SHANNON CORT

TARA GREY VENTURA

KATHLEEN M. SCHALLER

BOBBY MORGENSTERN

ALISSA S. KEENE

CHRISTINE M. HAMMEL

ALBERT BENEDICT KRUG III

MICHALI LERNER

DOUGLAS H. WILKINS

MARY E. CROWN

PETRO LISOWSKY

ARTHUR S. PRIVER

GLENN PAUL MEISTER

OLIVER J. BURSTEIN

DENNIS M. DISCHINO

Precinct C—Contested race; vote for not more than 10

ANN MCELWEE HOWLEY

PETER T. WELBURN

DONNA BARBEE STODDARD

ROYALL H. SWITZLER

SHARON L. GRAY

STEVEN D. FESSLER

MARTIN JAMES MCHALE JR.

LUCY ROONEY KAPPLES

CHRISTOPHER W. LEIBMAN

CAREY MILFORD RAPPAPORT

PENNY ROSSANO

BRENT WILLESS

Precinct D—Contested race; vote for not more than 10

CAROL ALMEDA-MORROW

ASHLEY SHIONA LIDDLE

MASON R. SMITH

JOHN G. SCHULER

W. ARTHUR GARRITY III

ROBERT T. ALFRED

STEPHEN G. MURPHY

LAURA SCHOTSKY OLTON

ILLANA S. NISSENBAUM

JARED W. PARKER

KARA REINHARDT BLOCK

Precinct E—vote for not more than 10

PAUL CRAMER

MARLA L. ROBINSON

TIMOTHY WATSON FULHAM

REGINA LAROCQUE

JOAN ELLEN GAUGHAN

NANCY LOUISE GOODEN WESTENBERG

BONNY C. NOTHERN

JESSICA BETH GRAHAM

KATHERINE K. MACDONALD

ANASHUA RANI GHOSE ELWY

Precinct F—Contested race; vote for not more than 11

CYNTHIA C. EDWARDS

SHAWN K. BAKER

ANYA KHERA

JOAN C. MINKLEI

MYRA J. TUCKER

SUSAN KAGAN LANGE

MARGARETTA NIVON EGGER

JONATHAN HENRY FLYNN

CHRISTOPHER M. CAVALLERANO

SALVATORE DEFAZIO III

JULIE RISING BRYAN

LISA G. SEWALL

BERRY L. WITEK

DAVID LIVINGSTON

MICHAEL ANDREW LICATA

Precinct G—vote for not more than 10

RUSSELL B. ASTLEY III

NEENA E. CHAND

LORRI WOODACRE

DOUGLAS WYLIE SMITH

BARBARA D. SEARLE

JOSEPH R. HASSELL

THADDEUS A. HEUER

RICHARD MICHAEL SALASOVICH

JANE P. HUNNEWELL

ALLAN LEIGH PORT

Precinct H—Contested race; vote for not more than 10

JEANNE MAYELL

JENNIFER D. FALLON

CHRISTINA WHITING DOUGHERTY

HANK W. NEWMAN III

PAUL LINDSAY CRISWELL

CHRISTOPHER A. SPAGNUOLO

MARC W. CHARNEY

MARLENE V. ALLEN

SUSAN BALCH CLAPHAM

ERIN HESTER

PHYLLIS LESSNER THEERMANN

JOSEPHINE OKUN

MARTHA WHITE COLLINS

MICHAEL F. FALLON

ROBERT W. LALLY JR.

How to vote by mail

Vote by Mail Ballots updates

Presidential Primary Vote by Mail ballots were mailed out on Monday, Feb. 5. Residents who requested these ballots should watch for them in the coming days. Voters who requested mailed ballots for All Elections will receive a separate ballot for Wellesley’s Annual Election. These Vote by Mail ballots will be mailed on Monday, February 12. Both the Presidential Primary Election and the local Annual Election take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Still time to submit an application for a Vote by Mail ballot

Voters are encouraged to Vote by Mail. The application is also available here.

An application to vote by mail was sent in February to all registered voters via USPS. Here’s what the vote-by-mail applications look like:

The last day to submit an application for a Vote by Mail ballot for the March 2024 elections is Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 at 5pm.

If you are a registered voter, and you have not received a Vote by Mail application, contact the Town Clerk’s office at (781-431-1019 ext 2252).

To find the status of your ballot request, go to the Secretary of State Track My Ballot Website. If it says “Pending,” your request has been received and a ballot will be mailed when it is available. Ballots were mailed out on February 5.

Vote by Mail ballots, must be RECEIVED by no later than 8pm on Tuesday March 5, 2024. Vote by Mail ballots may NOT be dropped off at polling locations. Voters may drop off completed ballots in the “Ballot and Payment Drop Box” outside the Wellesley Police Station, 485 Washington St.

Voters who have received a Vote by Mail ballot may change their mind and vote in-person only if they have not returned their ballot. Only the first ballot submitted will be counted.

Early voting

Early in-person voting will be available Feb. 24 – March 1, 2024.

LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington Street

DATES: Saturday, Feb. 24 AND Monday, Feb. 26 – Friday, March 1

TIME: 9am-5pm

LOCATION: Barton Rd Community Center,

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 24

TIME: 10am-2pm

LOCATION: Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland St.

DATE: Feb. 225

TIME: 1:30pm-3:30pm

LOCATION: Waterstone of Wellesley, 24 Washington St.

DATE: February 29

TIME: 5:30pm-7:30pm

Absentee voting

Absentee ballots continue to be available. Information here on how to qualify for an absentee ballot.

Vote in person on Election Day

Election Day is March 5, 2024. Polls will be open 7am-8pm.

Polling locations

Precincts A, C: Bates School, 116 Elmwood Rd.

Precinct B, Sprague School, 401 School St.

Precincts D, E: Warren Building, 90 Washington Street

Precinct F, G: Dana Hall School, Shipley Center, 142 Grove St.

Precinct H: Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington Street

Dates that have passed:

Deadlines for March 5, 2024 town-wide election

Reminder: papers for town-wide offices and Town Meeting Member candidates must be returned to the Town Clerk at Wellesley Town Hall’s temporary location at 888 Worcester St. (rt. 9, eastbound side), Wellesley, MA, 02482.

Tuesday Jan. 30, 2024 at 5 pm: Deadline to return nomination papers for new TMM candidates. Ten signatures of registered voters from the precinct are required.

Tuesday Jan. 23, 2024, at 5pm: Deadline for incumbent Town Meeting Members to file a notice of candidacy with the Town Clerk.

Friday Jan. 26, 2024 at 5 pm: Deadline to obtain nomination papers for new TMM candidates

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at 5pm: Deadline to return nomination papers for town-wide offices to the Town Clerk for certification.

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at 5pm: Deadline to obtain nomination papers for town-wide offices. Signatures of fifty voters registered in the Town are required (any precinct).