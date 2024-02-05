Wellesley election 2024—look for your Presidential Primary vote-by-mail ballots to arrive via USPS

Town of Wellesley election 2024 updates:
Wellesley votes during the annual town-wide election AND the Presidential primary election on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Below is information about the election.
Conversation with the Candidates—Feb. 7
Join Sustainable Wellesley’s “Conversation with the Candidates” on Wednesday, February 7, 7pm, at the Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.
Meet candidates running for the many important town positions and hear where candidates stand on issues specifically related to sustainability.
Meet Wellesley’s select board candidates—Feb. 13
Join the Charles River Regional Chamber for an online discussion with the four candidates vying for two seats on the Wellesley Select Board in the March 5 town election: Incumbents Colette Aufranc and Ann-Mara Lanza and challengers Marjorie Freiman and Odessa Sanchez. The focus will be on economic development and nonprofits, but more general topics may be discussed as well. Questions from the Wellesley business community in advance, or during the event are welcome. This event will be recorded and shared later.
Date/Time: Tuesday, February 13, 2-3pm via Zoom
Fee: Free, open to all Wellesley businesses and residents (registration is open)
The Charles River Regional Chamber serves business professionals who work/live in Needham, Newton, Watertown, Wellesley and the surrounding communities.
Meet the Candidates Night—Feb. 15
The Wellesley League of Women Voters will host its annual “Meet the Candidates Night” on Thursday, Feb. 15, 6:30pm-9pm at the Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St. The in-person event will be an information-filled forum as the town’s local candidates running for office in Wellesley make presentations and answer questions from the audience.
For questions, information or to send questions for candidates, please email: LWVWvoterservice@gmail.com
Election questions
Call the Town Clerk’s office for additional information on any voting question (781-431-1019 ext 2252).
The dates have passed to submit paperwork to run for town-wide offices and Town Meeting.
Didn’t turn in nomination papers but still want to run for town-wide office? A pathway is still open. Residents interested in being write-in candidates are encouraged to declare their intent with the Town Clerk prior to the March 5, 2024 election.
Elected offices up for election March 5, 2024
There are three contested races this year, the most competitive being for Select Board—four candidates are running for only two open slots for the chance to join the town’s chief executive board.
The Natural Resources Commission has three candidates running for two open positions, while Planning Board has two candidates running for one opening.
MODERATOR—vote for one for a one-year term
- Mark G. Kaplan
SELECT BOARD—vote for two for a three-year term
- Colette Emma Aufranc
- Ann-Mara S. Lanza
- Marjorie R. Freiman
- Odessa M.B. Sanchez
Update (1/23/24): Peggy Rossano, who had been a candidate, has withdrawn.
BOARD OF ASSESSORS—vote for one for a three-year term
- W. Arthur Garrity III
BOARD OF HEALTH—vote for one for a three-year term
- Marcia Testa Simonson
WELLESLEY HOUSING AUTHORITY—vote for one for a five-year term
- Lisa Kaufman Heyison
WELLESLEY LIBRARY TRUSTEES—vote for two for three-year terms
- Maura Elizabeth Murphy
- Diane C. Savage
NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION—vote for two for three-year terms
- Beatrice Bezmalinovic Dhebar
- Kenneth C. Largess III
- Steven Park
PLANNING BOARD—vote for one for a five-year term
- Patricia Ann Mallett
- Grant R. Pollock
BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS—vote for one for a three-year term
- Scott K. Bender
RECREATION COMMISSION—vote for two for three-year terms
- Paul Cramer
- Mark W. Wolfson
SCHOOL COMMITTEE—vote for two for three-year terms
- Linda Hsiu-Ling Chow
- Niki Brinkman-Ofenloch
TOWN CLERK—vote for one for a three-year term
- KC Kato
Candidates for Town Meeting 2024
Town Meeting is the place where everybody wants to be. Five out of the eight precincts are contested races. Precinct B is especially competitive, with 18 candidates vying for 13 open seats. More information here on candidates for Town Meeting.
Precinct A—vote for not more than 11
LAURIE ANN OHLMS
SUZANNE GROVES LITTLEFIELD
BROOK G. ROSENBAUM
CORINNE M. MONAHAN
DANIEL WEINGER
WENDY WITHINGTON PAUL
BRENDA S. DOCKTOR
BARBARA LYNN HIRSCH
CHRISTOPHER J. BRADLEY
GWEN BAKER
MARY CAIRNS KLOPPENBERG
Precinct B—Contested race; vote for not more than 13
MICHELLE JACOBS
KYLE WONG
AMY E. MCCARRON
KATHERINE SHANNON CORT
TARA GREY VENTURA
KATHLEEN M. SCHALLER
BOBBY MORGENSTERN
ALISSA S. KEENE
CHRISTINE M. HAMMEL
ALBERT BENEDICT KRUG III
MICHALI LERNER
DOUGLAS H. WILKINS
MARY E. CROWN
PETRO LISOWSKY
ARTHUR S. PRIVER
GLENN PAUL MEISTER
OLIVER J. BURSTEIN
DENNIS M. DISCHINO
Precinct C—Contested race; vote for not more than 10
ANN MCELWEE HOWLEY
PETER T. WELBURN
DONNA BARBEE STODDARD
ROYALL H. SWITZLER
SHARON L. GRAY
STEVEN D. FESSLER
MARTIN JAMES MCHALE JR.
LUCY ROONEY KAPPLES
CHRISTOPHER W. LEIBMAN
CAREY MILFORD RAPPAPORT
PENNY ROSSANO
BRENT WILLESS
Precinct D—Contested race; vote for not more than 10
CAROL ALMEDA-MORROW
ASHLEY SHIONA LIDDLE
MASON R. SMITH
JOHN G. SCHULER
W. ARTHUR GARRITY III
ROBERT T. ALFRED
STEPHEN G. MURPHY
LAURA SCHOTSKY OLTON
ILLANA S. NISSENBAUM
JARED W. PARKER
KARA REINHARDT BLOCK
Precinct E—vote for not more than 10
PAUL CRAMER
MARLA L. ROBINSON
TIMOTHY WATSON FULHAM
REGINA LAROCQUE
JOAN ELLEN GAUGHAN
NANCY LOUISE GOODEN WESTENBERG
BONNY C. NOTHERN
JESSICA BETH GRAHAM
KATHERINE K. MACDONALD
ANASHUA RANI GHOSE ELWY
Precinct F—Contested race; vote for not more than 11
CYNTHIA C. EDWARDS
SHAWN K. BAKER
ANYA KHERA
JOAN C. MINKLEI
MYRA J. TUCKER
SUSAN KAGAN LANGE
MARGARETTA NIVON EGGER
JONATHAN HENRY FLYNN
CHRISTOPHER M. CAVALLERANO
SALVATORE DEFAZIO III
JULIE RISING BRYAN
LISA G. SEWALL
BERRY L. WITEK
DAVID LIVINGSTON
MICHAEL ANDREW LICATA
Precinct G—vote for not more than 10
RUSSELL B. ASTLEY III
NEENA E. CHAND
LORRI WOODACRE
DOUGLAS WYLIE SMITH
BARBARA D. SEARLE
JOSEPH R. HASSELL
THADDEUS A. HEUER
RICHARD MICHAEL SALASOVICH
JANE P. HUNNEWELL
ALLAN LEIGH PORT
Precinct H—Contested race; vote for not more than 10
JEANNE MAYELL
JENNIFER D. FALLON
CHRISTINA WHITING DOUGHERTY
HANK W. NEWMAN III
PAUL LINDSAY CRISWELL
CHRISTOPHER A. SPAGNUOLO
MARC W. CHARNEY
MARLENE V. ALLEN
SUSAN BALCH CLAPHAM
ERIN HESTER
PHYLLIS LESSNER THEERMANN
JOSEPHINE OKUN
MARTHA WHITE COLLINS
MICHAEL F. FALLON
ROBERT W. LALLY JR.
How to vote by mail
Vote by Mail Ballots updates
Presidential Primary Vote by Mail ballots were mailed out on Monday, Feb. 5. Residents who requested these ballots should watch for them in the coming days.
Voters who requested mailed ballots for All Elections will receive a separate ballot for Wellesley’s Annual Election. These Vote by Mail ballots will be mailed on Monday, February 12.
Both the Presidential Primary Election and the local Annual Election take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Still time to submit an application for a Vote by Mail ballot
Voters are encouraged to Vote by Mail. The application is also available here.
An application to vote by mail was sent in February to all registered voters via USPS. Here’s what the vote-by-mail applications look like:
The last day to submit an application for a Vote by Mail ballot for the March 2024 elections is Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 at 5pm.
If you are a registered voter, and you have not received a Vote by Mail application, contact the Town Clerk’s office at (781-431-1019 ext 2252).
To find the status of your ballot request, go to the Secretary of State Track My Ballot Website. If it says “Pending,” your request has been received and a ballot will be mailed when it is available. Ballots were mailed out on February 5.
Vote by Mail ballots, must be RECEIVED by no later than 8pm on Tuesday March 5, 2024. Vote by Mail ballots may NOT be dropped off at polling locations. Voters may drop off completed ballots in the “Ballot and Payment Drop Box” outside the Wellesley Police Station, 485 Washington St.
Voters who have received a Vote by Mail ballot may change their mind and vote in-person only if they have not returned their ballot. Only the first ballot submitted will be counted.
Early voting
Early in-person voting will be available Feb. 24 – March 1, 2024.
LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington Street
DATES: Saturday, Feb. 24 AND Monday, Feb. 26 – Friday, March 1
TIME: 9am-5pm
LOCATION: Barton Rd Community Center,
DATE: Saturday, Feb. 24
TIME: 10am-2pm
LOCATION: Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland St.
DATE: Feb. 225
TIME: 1:30pm-3:30pm
LOCATION: Waterstone of Wellesley, 24 Washington St.
DATE: February 29
TIME: 5:30pm-7:30pm
Absentee voting
Absentee ballots continue to be available. Information here on how to qualify for an absentee ballot.
Vote in person on Election Day
Election Day is March 5, 2024. Polls will be open 7am-8pm.
Polling locations
Precincts A, C: Bates School, 116 Elmwood Rd.
Precinct B, Sprague School, 401 School St.
Precincts D, E: Warren Building, 90 Washington Street
Precinct F, G: Dana Hall School, Shipley Center, 142 Grove St.
Precinct H: Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington Street
Call the Town Clerk’s office for additional information on any voting question (781-431-1019 ext 2252).
Dates that have passed:
Deadlines for March 5, 2024 town-wide election
Reminder: papers for town-wide offices and Town Meeting Member candidates must be returned to the Town Clerk at Wellesley Town Hall’s temporary location at 888 Worcester St. (rt. 9, eastbound side), Wellesley, MA, 02482.
Tuesday Jan. 30, 2024 at 5 pm: Deadline to return nomination papers for new TMM candidates. Ten signatures of registered voters from the precinct are required.
Tuesday Jan. 23, 2024, at 5pm: Deadline for incumbent Town Meeting Members to file a notice of candidacy with the Town Clerk.
Friday Jan. 26, 2024 at 5 pm: Deadline to obtain nomination papers for new TMM candidates
Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at 5pm: Deadline to return nomination papers for town-wide offices to the Town Clerk for certification.
Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at 5pm: Deadline to obtain nomination papers for town-wide offices. Signatures of fifty voters registered in the Town are required (any precinct).
