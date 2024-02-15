The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Middle School flies into the Year of the Dragon

The Wellesley Middle School community this week welcomed the Year of the Dragon with dumplings, games, crafts, and performances by students.

The after-school Lunar New Year event, featured a lion dance, kung fu demonstration, Chinese yoyo performance, and music.

Wellesley Middle School Chinese teacher Min Zhou organized the celebration, which was supported by students, staff, and parent volunteers.

Thanks to Wellesley Public Schools’ Sharon Gray for sharing photos.

