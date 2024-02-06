Wellesley offering rain barrels at a discount

The Wellesley Natural Resources Commission is making rain barrels available to residents at the discounted price of $89 in an effort to help locals help the environment. We’ve mainly seen this barrels priced at more than $100 if not sold through a community program like the 1 Wellesley has arranged for.

The Great American Rain Barrels offered come in black, green, or gray and can hold up to 60 gallons of water that runs off from your roof or gutters.

We’ve had 1 for a few years, and find it useful. Though last summer, where it seemingly rained every day… or at least every weekend… we never had much of a need for the water in the barrel, which was full at the end of the fall.

The order deadline is March 17, and pickup is Saturday, March 30 from 9am-3pm at 30 Municipal Way.

