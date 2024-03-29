Charity round-up: Wellesley Theatre Project collecting for Cradles to Crayons; Spring fashion shopping at country club; Run at Dana Hall to support families affected by breast cancer

The latest Wellesley charity news:

Wellesley Theatre Project and the casts of Junie B. Jones The Musical, Kids will be supporting Cradles to Crayons, a national nonprofit that provides clothing and essentials to children in need. WTP will be accepting donations of books, including board books, easy readers, chapter books, and young adult books (but no family, religious or holiday books). WTP will also accept new school supplies including new markers, pencils, crayons, sharpeners, erasers, notebooks, folders, coloring books etc. Clothing and shoes can also be donated including bottoms, tops, pjs, outerwear, sneakers, sandals, boots and accessories for kids ages 0 to 12. Donations can be dropped off to Wellesley Theatre Project, 219 Washington St. from April 1-7 into a dropbox in the lobby of the building. Spring fashion shopping at country club A Spring Shopping Boutique will pop up April 3-4 (10am-4pm) at Wellesley Country Club (300 Wellesley Ave.) in partnership with Image Intelligence that will benefit the Red Sox Foundation and the Wellesley Free Library Foundation. Open to the public (Note: No jeans and there’s $20 entry fee). A couple dozen fashion vendors are participating, including Ala von Auersberg, Buggy NYC, and Oleada Handbags. Call Cheryl or Johnna (781 235-7333) or Stephanie (781 789-1079) for more info. Run at Dana Hall to support families affected by breast cancer

Nonprofit Runway for Recovery, which provides grants to families affected by breast cancer, is organizing a 5K run and walk at Dana Hall School in Wellesley on Saturday, June 8 (9am).

The 2nd annual event will benefit a dedicated tuition fund within Runway as well as other educational and tutoring support for the families funded by the organization.