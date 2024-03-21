Wellesley eliminates 5th grade math placement test; Students can still skip some 6th grade math

Wellesley Public Schools is ending the fifth grade math placement test and instead will use the first term of sixth grade to determine if any students are ready to jump ahead to seventh grade math, according to a new policy presented to the School Committee during its March 12 meeting.

The new policy will still allow Wellesley Middle School students who already know sixth grade math to skip a full year of math in middle school. The difference is that students will be assessed using multiple measures in the first few months of middle school rather than on a single 90-minute test in fifth grade, WMS Principal Mark Ito and Math Department Head Elizabeth Gentes told the School Committee (see Wellesley Media video beginning at 1:05).

Sixth grade students who qualify will switch into seventh grade math class at the beginning of the second term, which begins in late October.

“There is an emphasis on meeting the needs of students in the grade level they are at. If we can give appropriate challenge to the students in their grade level, then we should be doing that,” Ito said. “We’re really talking about extenuating circumstances where a student is not getting that, so we have to accelerate that student.”

WMS will assess sixth graders’ math skills using their scores from the MCAS, MAP and IXL standardized math tests, teacher recommendations, and the school’s own placement test, Gentes said.

It wasn’t clear if all incoming sixth grade students would be offered the opportunity to take a placement test like the one offered to 5th grade students. Gentes referred to a placement assessment several times in presenting to the School Committee, and the WMS Math Acceleration one-pager also references a “Placement Assessment.” An email to WMS and Ito on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

Several School Committee members asked about how sixth grade students are acclimated into classes with older students. Ito said students who switch into seventh grade math will have the rest of their core classes with their homeroom cohort as much as possible. In addition, Gentes said sixth grade students who switch into seventh grade math classes usually have at least one other sixth grade student in the same class.

Why It Matters

Skipping a grade of math in middle school is extremely uncommon, however it allows those students to advance in the math curriculum faster. That means they could take calculus in 11th grade rather than 12th , opening up additional space in their schedule for other advanced classes.

Since each math class is a full school year, there doesn’t appear to be any other way for a student to take calculus in 11th grade except by skipping a year of math. (See WHS

pathways website)

Students who do not skip a grade of math are still able to take calculus in 12th grade so long as they take Honors Precalculus before (usually in 11th grade). That means students don’t have the be in honors math in eighth grade or during the first two years of high school–so long as they are recommended to take Honors Precalculus in 11th grade.

No More Fifth Grade Test

Previously, all fifth grade students were offered an optional math placement test in May. Students who scored 70 percent or above would have the option to skip sixth grade math and start seventh grade math when they begin middle school.

However, Gentes said there were multiple flaws with the fifth grade placement test, including that it was only one data point, not all students could take the test after school, and students were coming from different fifth grade math classrooms so teaching varied.

It also caused a lot of anxiety for students, she said, especially because it asked a lot of questions about sixth grade math that had never come up in their fifth grade classroom.

“Many students come into this unprepared for it, and they shouldn’t be prepared for it because they are still fifth graders. Which results in a lot of stress, a lot of feelings of failure when they face it,” Gentes said. “I’ve had a lot of kids very visibly upset taking this test and it is heartbreaking to see that. To see a student come in and feel that they are not prepared for something and that they are not good at math because of it.”

What’s Next

WMS plans to roll out the plan to elementary school principals and 5th grade math teachers next, followed by communication to 5th grade parents.

Several School Committee members asked that WMS disclose the range of scores needed on standardized tests to be considered for acceleration. While Gentes said WMS has not prepared that yet, “We will make that transparent.”