Wellesley school news: Light poles up at Hunnewell track & field; Robotics team back in action; Countdown to mini-marathons

Lights up

Two of the four light poles at the Hunnewell track and field are up, making it possible that lighted action could take place within months. Footings for the 80-ft. poles were installed last month.

The bathroom/concession building is expected to arrive during the summer; the old concession building has been removed.

It was said during a recent Playing Fields Task Force meeting that lights could be working by April or May, though conditions must still be met for various town bodies before games or practices can take place under the glow.

Robotics team back in action March 23-24 The community is invited to watch the Wellesley High School Robotics Team compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition as Team Ultraviolet #8567 on March 23 and 24 at Revere High School. The New England District Greater Boston Event is the culmination of months of work put into building the team’s robot, and an exciting event to witness for all ages, especially kids interested in STEM. Nearly 40 teams will compete at this event, which is free and open to the public. Qualification matches will start at 11am and run all through the day till 7pm on Saturday, March 23. On Sunday March 24, there will be additional qualification matches in the morning (9:30am-11:30am), and playoffs and award ceremonies in the afternoon (1pm-4pm). FIRST Robotics Competition is the ultimate sport for the mind. Under strict rules and limited time and resources, teams of high school students are challenged to build industrial-size robots to play a difficult field game in alliance with other teams. Teams fundraise to meet their goals.

Countdown to mini-marathons

Both Bates Elementary School and Wellesley Middle School have mini-marathons on tap next month that will sandwich the Boston Marathon, slated for April 15.

The 13th annual Bates mini-marathon is scheduled for April 10, with students running or walking for 20 minutes around the school. Funds will be raised for Friends of Wellesley METCO.

The Wellesley Middle School mini-marathon will take place on April 25 at 10am-noon, with students doing a 1.3 mile loop around the school and the area. Students typically where different colors by grade in this colorful event.

All of that is a good tune-up for the Schofield 5K Race & Fun Fair, a community-wide event scheduled for June 2 at Schofield Elementary School. It’s challenging course, so get in some hills workouts if you plan to run it.

