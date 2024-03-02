Wellesley town government meetings for the week of March 4, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of March 4, 2024. This week’s meeting schedule is lighter than usual given the town election is on Tuesday, March 5.

Planning Board (March 4, 6:30pm, online)

Large house reviews; ZBA cases; I-90 Corridor Development and Resiliency Plan Scope of Work

Historic District Commission (March 4, 6:45pm, online)

29 Cottage Street – Certificate of Appropriateness

Human Resources Board (March 4, 7pm, online)

Request for re-classification & title change – Recreation; Request for re-classification – NRC; Request to create a position – DPW; Request to increase rates for temporary help – DPW; Request for re-classification – Fire

Recreation Commission (March 6, 8am, online)

Morses Pond Summer 2024 Operations; Morses Pond Bathhouse project update; Pickleball Study update; Pickleball 2024 courts and usage

Natural Resources Commission (March 7, 7pm)

TBD

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

