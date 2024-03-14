What’s up with the red house next to The Bristol?

As the schmantzy Bristol condo complex at 148 Weston Rd., gets closer to completion ($2.6M-$3.3M units have started to show up on real estate transaction lists), more people have been asking us about what’s up with the adjacent red house at 140 Weston Rd.

The Bristol has been in the works since at least 2017 (then a 40B project dubbed Wellesley Park), and its planned opening has shifted in recent years. Things appear to be getting close though: The Bristol was supposed to make its signage approval pitch to the Wellesley Design Review Board in February, and again this week, but those briefings have been continued until at least April.

Anyway, back to 140 Weston Rd., which clearly needs some work. The property is owned by The Bristol’s outfit, and according to the town, the owner’s plan is to rehab it and turn it into a two-family home to rent out. Work is expected to start soon on that property, which is cited in an agreement between the town and the developer.

The house was built in 1775 according to the historical plaque on its front, and was renovated in the 1940s. The 1,700 sq. ft. home sits on a roughly 10K sq. ft. lot A Zillow listing shows the house was sold in 2019 for $1.235M, and the town’s Board of Assessors’ property database shows it sold in 2021 for $15M, citing “sale of multiple parcels.”

We reached out to a real estate contact at The Bristol as well for a general update on the condo complex.

See something? Send something: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com