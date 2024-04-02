Business Buzz: Linden Street mixed-use property for sale; Wellesley residents launch wealth management firm;

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Linden Street mixed-use property for sale

The mixed-use property at 151-159 Linden St., home to yoga, barber, sushi, and other businesses, has gone on the market, along with an adjacent parking lot.

As Charles River Regional Chamber President & CEO Greg Reibman points out in the Chamber newsletter , the three-story, 22,713 sq. ft. property could be rezoned under the town’s emerging MBTA Communities plan if approved, making multi-family housing a possibility there. The property sits alongside the commuter rail next to the Wellesley Square station.

Wellesley residents launch wealth management firm

What to do with all that wealth, aside from supporting your local news source? Wellesley’s Brian A. Kinney and William C. Munro have launched KinneyMunro Wealth Advisors, a firm that offers personalized portfolio development, plus estate and tax planning, insurance offerings, and more.

Kinney spent 30 years at Fidelity Investments and State Street Bank, where he most recently served as chief investment officer overseeing a portfolio of more than $100 billion and the bank’s funding operations. Munro’s 30 years in the investment business were at JPMorgan.

KinneyMunro’s office is located in Newton, and the firm partners with Mariner Platform Solutions on investment advisory services.