Letter to the editor: ease animal suffering with donations to shelters

Editor’s note: Wellesley Middle School Social Studies students as part of a Civics Action Projects has this week taken over The Swellesley Report‘s letters-to-the-editor page. The students are well-versed in their topics, have carefully researched all angles, and are ready to present their opinions to the community. Thank you to the WMS Social Studies teachers for organizing this community-based project.

To the editor:

As humans we feel compassion and sadness when we see dogs and cats that are suffering helplessly alone. Currently there are 22,218 dogs and cats without homes in Massachusetts.

In Wellesley, there is one dog for every ten people. As a resident of Wellesley, I own two loving golden retrievers. My family and I spoil them rotten with love, toys, and lots and lots of treats. They are my best friends and the center of my life, I love them with everything in me.

Every pet should get a chance of having a purpose in life, and make someone so happy and fulfilled. Instead 12-week old puppies and kittens and 12-year old dogs and cats come into shelters underfed and underweight. They get out of rescue vans shaking, with fleas and bruises all over their matted fur. They never get the chance to feel loved and cherished.

These innocent animals receive medical treatment and slowly gain back strength to sit in a cold, empty, dimly lit room until they are euthanized to make room for the new rescues.

However it does not have to be like this! Massachusetts animal shelters are kept open solely by donations. The first way they get funding is by donor checks sent via the US postal service to local shelters. The second way donations are received is through the secure online donation portal on the Massachusetts Government website. The third way that many people aren’t aware of is line 33f on the Massachusetts state income tax form. This allows taxpayers to select an amount to donate to Massachusetts Animal shelters.

If you are doing taxes this spring season please take the time to consider the animals suffering by themselves. Whether you donate money through your tax returns, write a check, donate online—and whether you contribute $10 or $10,000—you will be a part of the progress to make lives better for wretched animals. If you want more information on line 33-F income tax return then go to ma.gov website.

Maggie Nolan

Wellesley Middle School student