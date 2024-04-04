Nor’easter taking its toll on Wellesley

This post would have bee up minutes earlier if our power hadn’t gone out while I was writing it…

The overnight nor’easter has started to take a more serious toll in Wellesley, with reports of downed trees and wires, and spot power outages. Public safety and utility personnel are busy. The images of damage have started to roll in…

Please share photos, videos, and accounts to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

A big tree went down on Edmunds Road, knocking down wires and bringing the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant to the scene. Traffic was cut off while work was being done.

Forest Street was also closed off after a tree fell and knocked down wires, per the Wellesley Police.