Rummage sales in Wellesley and beyond

UU Society of Wellesley Hills Rummage Sale—April 20

The UU Wellesley Rummage Sale engages the entire congregation for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Legions of volunteers share their time, talent, and treasure to raise money for the annual operating budget and to benefit designated charitable organizations. Departments include clothing (for children and adults, with a boutique for jewelry and better fashions), books, home furnishings, electronics, linens, china, sports, and toys. The Treasures room includes art, collectibles, fine china, and the unexpected. DATE: Saturday, April 20

TIME: 9am-1pm

LOCATION: 309 Washington St, Wellesley, MA (near the intersection of Rt 9 & Rt 16)

Multi-family garage sale—April 27

DATE: Saturday, April 27

TIME: 8am-2pm

LOCATION: 194 S. Main St., Sherborn, MA

GOOD TO KNOW: Credit cards and Venmo accepted

First Congregational Church Natick, huge yard sale—May 4

LOCATION: 2 E. Central St., Natick, MA (across from the Common)

DATE: Saturday, May 4

TIME: 9am-2pm

GOOD TO KNOW: cash, checks, and credit cards accepted

Rain or shine! If it rains, the Sale will be moved indoors. Come browse a terrific collection of gently used household and kitchen items, musical instruments, children’s gear, toys, games, puzzles, current sports equipment, bicycles, electronics, books, DVDs, and small furniture Items.

St. Andrews Episcopal Bargain Haul—May 4

DATE: Saturday, May 4

TIME: 8am-noon

LOCATION: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 79 Denton Rd., Wellesley

The annual Bargain Haul is St. Andrew’s annual rummage sale to benefit their outreach ministries. It was first held in 1934. Every item donated will find a new owner, be recycled or be repurposed.

