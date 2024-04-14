Traffic box painting season approaches in Wellesley—artists encouraged to apply by May 17

Wellesley is looking for amateur and professional artists interested in making the community colorful and enhancing the visual experience for Town residents and visitors through the Traffic Box Art Program.

The program, overseen by the Wellesley Public Art Committee and Wellesley Police Department, began in 2020. The deadline to apply for this round is Friday, May 17, 2024, 4pm.

Program details, the Spring 2024 application, and design templates are on the Public Art webpage on the Town website. Applications can be submitted electronically or printed and delivered to the Wellesley Police Department, in care of Chief Jack Pilecki.

The traffic boxes for this round include two standard individual boxes located at:

Wellesley College/Central Street at Weston Road

Crest Road at Linden Street

Local artists, both amateur and professional, and art and educational institutions are invited to apply. Selected artists will receive a stipend for their time, transportation, and supplies.

Chosen artists will be notified by May 31. Painting must be done during the months of June, July, and August 2024.

Use this interactive map for a virtual tour of the completed traffic boxes in Wellesley, photos and locations, and artist and sponsor information.