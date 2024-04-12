Trail walk at Wellesley’s North 40: Friday morning, April 26

The Wellesley Trails Committee realizes you may be busy with numerous sporting or other events on the weekend, so we have scheduled a

guided walk at the North 40 for you on a Friday morning! The walk will take place on Friday, April 26 from 10:30-11:30am.

Learn about some of Wellesley’s 47 miles of trails, visit the vernal pool and pine forest at the North 40, and meet new people with similar

interests.

This will be about 60 minutes on a relatively flat dirt trail.

Meet on Turner Road, at the trailhead entrance to North 40 (before the gate).

No registration required.

Follow Wellesley Trails Committee on Facebook