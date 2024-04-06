Wellesley arts roundup—Junie B. Jones, the Musical; “Catch a Rising Star” concert; art exhibit and theater in Boston

Wellesley Theatre Project—Junie B. Jones The Musical KIDS, April 5-7
Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie’s best friend Lucille has found new best friends—and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary’s class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard—and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting.
DATES: April 5th at 5pm & 7:30pm; April 6th at 10am & 2pm & 5pm; April 7th at 10am & 2pm & 5pm
LOCATION: WTP Studio Theater, 219 Washington St. Wellesley, MA
TICKETS HERE
Brandeis-Wellesley Orchestra: “Catch a Rising Star,” April 13
DATE: Saturday, April 13
TIME: 7:30pm
LOCATION: Houghton Chapel on the campus of Wellesley College
COST: Free
Art exhibit Beyond Wellesley—”All About Boston”
To coincide with the Boston Marathon and One Boston Day, The Guild of Boston Artists will present “All About Boston,” a solo retrospective exhibition of cityscapes in oil and watercolor by nationally recognized artist and prominent local architect Frederick Kubitz. The exhibition commemorates the 95-year-old artist’s four-decade long painting career.
Kubitz’s paintings present Boston in an earnest, luminescent, natural light that calls back to the admiration he felt towards the city as a student. From memorializing its iconic and historic landmarks, to documenting its citizens and visitors in quotidian moments of leisure, the paintings in this exhibition capture the beauty and energy of Boston’s every corner.
EVENT: Frederick Kubitz retrospective
DATE: exhibit runs through April 27
LOCATION: The Guild of Boston Artists, 162 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116
COST: Free
Theater Beyond Wellesley—”Cost of Living” at SpeakEasy Stage in Boston, through March 30
The stage directions for playwright Martyna Marjok’s one-act drama Cost of Living are clear. Because two of the four characters in the play have a disability, the actors cast must be members of the disability community. That’s the end of story, but just the beginning of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, in its Boston premier through March 30 at SpeakEasy Stage at the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion in Boston’s South End, directed by Alex Lonati.
Set in modern-day New Jersey, on one half of a sparse stage (set design by Janie E. Howland) we learn about Jess (played with a no-nonsense this-is-life demeanor by Gina Fonseca), a hardworking first-generation college grad, who hustles hard in the gig economy. Seems Jess’ Princeton degree hasn’t translated into the open doors and financial security her proud high school guidance counselors assured her it would.
Jess’ latest gig is as a home health aide for John (Sean Leviashvili), a Princeton PhD candidate with cerebral palsy. Mozgala lets us see that John’s disorder is what he has, but is not who he is. Who John is is a snob, and a demanding one at that, with a deceitful and manipulative streak. He’s not above using his position of power over Jess to get his way. John, like all four characters in the play, is deeply lonely but has a funny way of reaching out.
On the other side of the stage, in a less well-appointed apartment, we have Eddie (played with barfly amiability by Lewis D. Wheeler), a one-time long-haul trucker with a DUI conviction that took him out of professional driving for good. He’s since sobered up and, after many arguments and negotiations with his ex-wife, Ani (Stephanie Gould), Eddie is her main caregiver. Gould gives us a proud and argumentative Ani, Jersey-tough and mad as hell. After losing the use of her limbs in a car crash, Ani is staring down a life sentence of limited mobility. “We’ve got too much dirt on each other,” Ani says before allowing herself to accept Eddie’s care.
As Cost of Living goes back and forth between the two rooms, we see that Jess and John, Eddie and Ani, in many ways share more intimacies than domestic partners. In this challenging, 90-minute, no-intermission play, every body carries baggage. Cost of Living is a trope-free space—there are no “terribly brave” or “inspirational” poor, poor, handicapped folks in this play. And everyone dangles over an abyss without a safety net at at least one point during the action, able-bodied or not.
There’s a particularly harrowing moment, played by Stephanie Gould with breathtaking vulnerability, when Ani is left unattended. Separately, the shower scene dragged a bit, the one time during the performance when the audience shifted and coughed.
Cost of Living runs through March 30. Get tickets here.
Cost of Living
With: Lewis D. Wheeler* (Eddie); Stephanie Gould* (Ani); Gina Fonseca* (Jess); Sean Leviashvili (John)
Director, Alex Lonati; Set Designer, Janie E. Howland**; Lighting Designer, Amanda E. Fallon; Costume Designer, Chelsea Keri; Sound Designer, Anna Drummond; Props Designer, Sarabeth Spector; Intimacy Choreorgrapher, Jesse Hinson; Stage Manager, Ari Welch; Assistant Stage Manager, Ross Gray.
* Member of Actors’ Equity Association
** Member of United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829
MORE…
Wellesley High School senior profile—Sophie Hunter
The below events have passed:
These events have passed:
CANCELED—Art and Wellness program—April 4
To be rescheduled fall 2024
In the second “Art and Wellness” program presented by the Wellesley Society of Artists – also in partnership with the Wellesley Free Library and supported, in part, by a grant from the Wellesley Cultural Council.
Home-grown art on display at the Wellesley Council on Aging
A wonderfully varied and vibrant display of art by Wellesley senior artists will be on display through the end of June at the Wellesley Council on Aging, at the Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington Street. Members of the public are welcome to visit the Center during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 9am–4pm) to view the art.
A reception will be held on Wednesday April 3, 3pm-5 pm, providing an opportunity to enjoy the art and talk with the artists.
The display has been organized by and for Wellesley senior artists to provide an opportunity to share a mutual appreciation and enjoyment of their art with other members of the COA and the wider Wellesley community. The colorful art on the walls also enlivens and enhances the visual environment of the center. The goal is to support and encourage artistic talent within the Wellesley senior community, and to be inclusive. It is not juried and is open to any Wellesley resident senior (60+), or anyone who has at any time taken a visual arts class at the COA. Artists who are not members of any art society and have not previously exhibited are encouraged to share their work alongside more established artists.
EVENT: Artists’ Reception
DATE: Wednesday, April 3
TIME: 3pm-5pm
LOCATION: Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington Street
Artist demonstration—”Ocean Waves: Painting Motion,” April 2
The Wellesley Society of Artists and the Needham Art Association will welcome pastel artist Jeanne Rosier Smith for “Ocean Waves: Painting Motion.” Jeanne’s demo will focus on finding a balance between definition and suggestion, as she shares how she gives her ocean waves movement and life.
EVENT: Artist’s demonstration
DATE: Tuesday, April 2
TIME: 6:30pm-8:30pm
LOCATION: Needham Free Public Library, 1139 Highland Ave., Needham
COST: Free
MassBay Celebrates Disability Pride with Art Exhibit—through March 28
MassBay Community College celebrates Disability Pride with an art exhibit on display in the MassBay Wellesley Hills Library Atrium through March 28. The “Gateway to New Horizons” art show honors the creative skills of artists with disabilities in our community and beyond.
“Our students pride themselves in being seen, and their reflection of the world around them through an artist’s lens is amazing. I hope the community will have an opportunity this month to stop in and see the exhibit,” MassBay Director of Accessibility Resources, Phoebe Bustamante said.
EVENT: “Gateway to New Horizons” art show
DATE: through March 28
LOCATION: MassBay Community College, Library Atrium (2nd floor), 50 Oakland St.
COST: Free
Sound Sculpture and MASARY Studios—March 26
EVENT: Sound Sculpture and MASARY Studios
DATE: Tuesday, March 26
TIME: noon-5pm
LOCATION: Babson College, Carling-Sorenson Theater
No registration necessary. Email babsonarts@babson.edu
Sound Sculpture is an interactive sound and light instrument for spontaneous, cooperative composition. 25 location-aware blocks comprise a massive, wireless midi controller. Each cube represents a note in spatial dimension and time, and the public’s interaction and placement of the cubes creates musical structures. Various sound and light scores are prepared and realized in collaboration with the public.
Members of MASARY Studios will do short 15-minute presentations about the history and development of Sound Sculpture at 12:30pm and 1:30pm. Babson students, faculty and staff are invited to join a more formal presentation at 2:30pm followed by a Collaborative Design Forum to shape a possible fall residency and public art installation. Visitors will receive a treat while supplies last.
Wellesley Society of Artists—Zentangle drawing workshop, March 25
3/25/24: UPDATE: This event is full with a waitlist of over a dozen.
Come for a fun evening of Zentangle drawing. Zentangle is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun method of creating beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. No artistic ability or previous drawing experience is required. You will receive step-by-step instruction, learning a variety of “tangles” (patterns) and how to combine them in your own unique way. All supplies will be provided, including extras so you can continue your Zentangle drawings at home.
EVENT: Zentangle drawing workshop
DATE: Monday, March 25
TIME: 6:30pm-8:45pm
LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library
INSTRUCTOR: Visual artist and educator, Eddie Bruckner
COST: Free
REGISTRATION: Sign up requested. Limited to 25.
Comments
Fred Wright says
Thanks for reporting these. Nice inclusion in “The Report”.
Fred Wright