Wellesley arts roundup—Junie B. Jones, the Musical; “Catch a Rising Star” concert; art exhibit and theater in Boston

Wellesley Theatre Project—Junie B. Jones The Musical KIDS, April 5-7

Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie’s best friend Lucille has found new best friends—and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary’s class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard—and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting.

DATES: April 5th at 5pm & 7:30pm; April 6th at 10am & 2pm & 5pm; April 7th at 10am & 2pm & 5pm

LOCATION: WTP Studio Theater, 219 Washington St. Wellesley, MA

Brandeis-Wellesley Orchestra: "Catch a Rising Star," April 13 EVENT: Concert

DATE: Saturday, April 13

TIME: 7:30pm

LOCATION: Houghton Chapel on the campus of Wellesley College

COST: Free

Home-grown art on display at the Wellesley Council on Aging

A wonderfully varied and vibrant display of art by Wellesley senior artists will be on display through the end of June at the Wellesley Council on Aging, at the Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington Street. Members of the public are welcome to visit the Center during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 9am–4pm) to view the art.

The display has been organized by and for Wellesley senior artists to provide an opportunity to share a mutual appreciation and enjoyment of their art with other members of the COA and the wider Wellesley community. The colorful art on the walls also enlivens and enhances the visual environment of the center. The goal is to support and encourage artistic talent within the Wellesley senior community, and to be inclusive. It is not juried and is open to any Wellesley resident senior (60+), or anyone who has at any time taken a visual arts class at the COA. Artists who are not members of any art society and have not previously exhibited are encouraged to share their work alongside more established artists.

EVENT: Artists’ exhibit

DATE: through June

TIME: Monday-Friday, 9am–4pm

LOCATION: Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington Street

Art exhibit Beyond Wellesley—”All About Boston” To coincide with the Boston Marathon and One Boston Day, The Guild of Boston Artists will present “All About Boston,” a solo retrospective exhibition of cityscapes in oil and watercolor by nationally recognized artist and prominent local architect Frederick Kubitz. The exhibition commemorates the 95-year-old artist’s four-decade long painting career. Kubitz’s paintings present Boston in an earnest, luminescent, natural light that calls back to the admiration he felt towards the city as a student. From memorializing its iconic and historic landmarks, to documenting its citizens and visitors in quotidian moments of leisure, the paintings in this exhibition capture the beauty and energy of Boston’s every corner. EVENT: Frederick Kubitz retrospective

DATE: exhibit runs through April 27

LOCATION: The Guild of Boston Artists, 162 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116

COST: Free Theater Beyond Wellesley—”Cost of Living” at SpeakEasy Stage in Boston, through March 30 The stage directions for playwright Martyna Marjok’s one-act drama Cost of Living are clear. Because two of the four characters in the play have a disability, the actors cast must be members of the disability community. That’s the end of story, but just the beginning of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, in its Boston premier through March 30 at SpeakEasy Stage at the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion in Boston’s South End, directed by Alex Lonati. Set in modern-day New Jersey, on one half of a sparse stage (set design by Janie E. Howland) we learn about Jess (played with a no-nonsense this-is-life demeanor by Gina Fonseca), a hardworking first-generation college grad, who hustles hard in the gig economy. Seems Jess’ Princeton degree hasn’t translated into the open doors and financial security her proud high school guidance counselors assured her it would. Jess’ latest gig is as a home health aide for John (Sean Leviashvili), a Princeton PhD candidate with cerebral palsy. Mozgala lets us see that John’s disorder is what he has, but is not who he is. Who John is is a snob, and a demanding one at that, with a deceitful and manipulative streak. He’s not above using his position of power over Jess to get his way. John, like all four characters in the play, is deeply lonely but has a funny way of reaching out. On the other side of the stage, in a less well-appointed apartment, we have Eddie (played with barfly amiability by Lewis D. Wheeler), a one-time long-haul trucker with a DUI conviction that took him out of professional driving for good. He’s since sobered up and, after many arguments and negotiations with his ex-wife, Ani (Stephanie Gould), Eddie is her main caregiver. Gould gives us a proud and argumentative Ani, Jersey-tough and mad as hell. After losing the use of her limbs in a car crash, Ani is staring down a life sentence of limited mobility. “We’ve got too much dirt on each other,” Ani says before allowing herself to accept Eddie’s care. As Cost of Living goes back and forth between the two rooms, we see that Jess and John, Eddie and Ani, in many ways share more intimacies than domestic partners. In this challenging, 90-minute, no-intermission play, every body carries baggage. Cost of Living is a trope-free space—there are no “terribly brave” or “inspirational” poor, poor, handicapped folks in this play. And everyone dangles over an abyss without a safety net at at least one point during the action, able-bodied or not. There’s a particularly harrowing moment, played by Stephanie Gould with breathtaking vulnerability, when Ani is left unattended. Separately, the shower scene dragged a bit, the one time during the performance when the audience shifted and coughed. Cost of Living runs through March 30. Get tickets here. The theatre provides an inclusive, accessible environment.