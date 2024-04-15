Wellesley town government meetings for the week of April 15, 2024: School vacation week makes for light schedule

Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of April 15, 2024:
Denton Road Neighborhood Conservation District (April 16, 5pm, online)\
Bylaw Review Discussion; Recruitment for Vacant Positions; Landscape and Tree Bylaw Discussion
Planning Board (April 16, 6:30pm, online)
Large house reviews; Director’s report
Council on Aging (April 18, 4pm, Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington St.)
Evening hours update; Art installation
See info on all upcoming town government meetings.
