Wellesley town government meetings for the week of April 29, 2024

Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of April 29, 2024:
Planning Board (April 29, 6:30pm, online)
Executive Session: Discuss imminently threatened and demonstrably likely litigation involving 35 Pembroke Road; Large House Reviews; Zoning Board of Appeals cases;
Board of Assessors (April 30, 3pm, 888 Worcester St. and online)
Executive session: Review FY2024 Abatement Applications for overvaluation
Select Board (April 30, 6:30pm, Tolles Parsons Center)
Discuss and Vote Trail Committee Request to Designate Memorial Path; Discuss and Vote WHDC Proposal to Renovate 156 Weston Road for Affordable Housing; Discuss and Vote Temporary Crosswalk Modification; Discuss and Vote Alteration of Premises for Common Victualler License for Outdoor Seating, Maugus Restaurant at 300 Washington Street; Discuss and Vote Alteration of Premises and License Ag
School Committee (May 1, 4pm, Wellesley Middle School)
Executive Session
Under MA G.L. c. 30A, §21(A), exemption #2 – Collective Bargaining (Step 4 grievance hearing with the Wellesley Educators Association); and exemption #3 – Strategy with respect to the same grievance.
Board of Health (May 2, 9:30am, online)
Chair, director, nurse reports
Recreation Commission (May 2, 8am, online)
Morses Pond 2024 update; Summer Camp 2024 update; Warren Building HVAC project update; Morses Pond Project update; Wellesley Wonderful Weekend; Pickleball study update; Pickleball longer term solution discussion; Pickleball season 2024
