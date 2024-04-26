Wellesley town government meetings for the week of April 29, 2024

Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of April 29, 2024:

Planning Board (April 29, 6:30pm, online)

Executive Session: Discuss imminently threatened and demonstrably likely litigation involving 35 Pembroke Road; Large House Reviews; Zoning Board of Appeals cases;

Board of Assessors (April 30, 3pm, 888 Worcester St. and online)

Executive session: Review FY2024 Abatement Applications for overvaluation

Select Board (April 30, 6:30pm, Tolles Parsons Center)

Discuss and Vote Trail Committee Request to Designate Memorial Path; Discuss and Vote WHDC Proposal to Renovate 156 Weston Road for Affordable Housing; Discuss and Vote Temporary Crosswalk Modification; Discuss and Vote Alteration of Premises for Common Victualler License for Outdoor Seating, Maugus Restaurant at 300 Washington Street; Discuss and Vote Alteration of Premises and License Ag

School Committee (May 1, 4pm, Wellesley Middle School)

Executive Session

Under MA G.L. c. 30A, §21(A), exemption #2 – Collective Bargaining (Step 4 grievance hearing with the Wellesley Educators Association); and exemption #3 – Strategy with respect to the same grievance.

Board of Health (May 2, 9:30am, online)

Chair, director, nurse reports

Recreation Commission (May 2, 8am, online)

Morses Pond 2024 update; Summer Camp 2024 update; Warren Building HVAC project update; Morses Pond Project update; Wellesley Wonderful Weekend; Pickleball study update; Pickleball longer term solution discussion; Pickleball season 2024

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

Please support Swellesley, your local news source, by advertising or contributing