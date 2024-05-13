Centennial Park in Wellesley, early spring 2024

We recently took a late afternoon hike at Centennial Park, 87-acres of conservation land in the Wellesley Country Club/MassBay Community College end of town. The Oakland St. parking lot offers space for about a dozen cars at this spot popular with dogs and their human friends. Technically, Wellesley’s leash laws are in force here. (The town requires that when a dog is off the property of its owner or keeper, it must be on a leash not exceeding seven feet.) In practice, the dogs roam free.

AREA: Centennial Park, 135 Oakland St., Wellesley

RECENT HISTORY: Purchased from the Sisters of Charity of Mt. Saint Vincent by the Town in 1980 for Wellesley’s 1981 Centennial Celebration. Funding was provided by the Wellesley Conservation Council (now known as the Wellesley Conservation Land Trust) and the Friends of Centennial Park. The Wellesley Natural Resources Commission provides stewardship of the area.

HIGHLIGHT: View from the top of Maugus Hill, one of the highest points in Wellesley.

Here are a few pics: