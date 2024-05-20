Pho Station restaurant getting closer in Wellesley Hills

We happened by a couple of guys on Saturday putting up the sign for the new Pho Station restaurant at 352 Washington St., across from the Wellesley Hills train station.
That’s literally a good sign that the restaurant’s opening is near. To verify, I touched base with owner Juan Pablo Bellido Rocha, who says the restaurant should be open within a few weeks (they’re waiting for some back-ordered materials, etc.).
The family-owned restaurant at the former CrepeBerry location will offer Vietnamese food prepared by the co-owner-chef. Beef pho, lemongrass chicken sandwiches, and beef sandwiches are among planned menu items, along with avocado shakes, spring rolls, and more.
You can get a preview of Pho Station’s offerings this week at the Rotary Club of Wellesley’s “Taste of Wellesley” annual fundraiser on Wednesday, May 22, 6:30p-9pm, at the Wellesley Country Club. The event will feature a wide variety of signature dishes from Wellesley’s fine restaurants, cafes, and caterers, along with live music and auction items that are locally sourced.
