Pho Station restaurant getting closer in Wellesley Hills

We happened by a couple of guys on Saturday putting up the sign for the new Pho Station restaurant at 352 Washington St., across from the Wellesley Hills train station.

That’s literally a good sign that the restaurant’s opening is near. To verify, I touched base with owner Juan Pablo Bellido Rocha, who says the restaurant should be open within a few weeks (they’re waiting for some back-ordered materials, etc.).

The family-owned restaurant at the former CrepeBerry location will offer Vietnamese food prepared by the co-owner-chef. Beef pho, lemongrass chicken sandwiches, and beef sandwiches are among planned menu items, along with avocado shakes, spring rolls, and more.

You can get a preview of Pho Station’s offerings this week at the Rotary Club of Wellesley’s “Taste of Wellesley” annual fundraiser on Wednesday, May 22, 6:30p-9pm, at the Wellesley Country Club. The event will feature a wide variety of signature dishes from Wellesley’s fine restaurants, cafes, and caterers, along with live music and auction items that are locally sourced.

Wellesley businesses coming or going? Let us know: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com