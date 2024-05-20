Reliving the 56th Annual Wellesley Veterans Parade

The show went on Sunday in Wellesley despite clouds and some drizzle. The Wellesley Celebrations Committee outdid itself with the 56th Annual Wellesley Veterans Parade Sunday, followed by the picnic/concerts/fair at Hunnewell Field and the fireworks.

The parade’s theme was “200th Anniversary of Modern Battlefield Medicine Advancements.”

Wellesley Media caught the parade action on video so that you can relive it, or watch it for the first time if you missed the big Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend event.

