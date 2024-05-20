The Swellesley Report

Reliving the 56th Annual Wellesley Veterans Parade

The show went on Sunday in Wellesley despite clouds and some drizzle. The Wellesley Celebrations Committee outdid itself with the 56th Annual Wellesley Veterans Parade Sunday, followed by the picnic/concerts/fair at Hunnewell Field and the fireworks.

The parade’s theme was “200th Anniversary of Modern Battlefield Medicine Advancements.”

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)
Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photos by Duncan Brown unless otherwise noted)

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)

 

scouts parade
Photo courtesy of Sharon Murray

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)
Fiske Elementary School

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)
 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)
 ROAR!

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend (photo by Duncan Brown)
 

Wellesley Media caught the parade action on video so that you can relive it, or watch it for the first time if you missed the big Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend event.

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend fireworks
Fireworks photos by Paul Cramer

 

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend fireworks

Wellesley's Wonderful Weekend fireworks
 

More: Saturday scene at Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend 2024

