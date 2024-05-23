Taste of Wellesley: A delicious night of fundraising

The Rotary Club of Wellesley‘s annual “Taste of Wellesley” event on Wednesday brought together hundreds of guests and more than a dozen local restaurants for a picture perfect evening of feasting, music, conversation, and fundraising for good causes.

The roster of restaurants under open air tents at Wellesley Country Club included newcomer Pho Station, which gave attendees their first taste of what’s to come from the restaurant when it opens soon in Wellesley Hills, and first-timer Mark’s Pizza & Subs, which served its famous roast beef sandwiches. Other local favorites such as Juniper, Papa Razzi, and Captain Marden’s dished out a variety of specialties. Dessert was not overlooked, and came courtesy of Altra Strada and Truly’s.

The thousands of dollars in proceeds—including from a silent auction of works from Wellesley Society of Artists painters and items donated by local merchants—will provide meals for low-income residents and direct support to students of MassBay Community College and organizations that support homeless veterans. Rotary volunteers will be distributing meals prepared by local restaurants and serve meals for the veterans.