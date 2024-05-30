Wellesley Business Buzz: Human Powered Health hosts grand opening; Dryft & Shake Shack hiring

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Human Powered Health grand opening

Human Powered Health invited the public to check out its completely refashioned space in Wellesley Square at 77 Central Street, 2nd floor (nice view of the Boston Marathon course!). Incredibly fit people showed up in force and gave their full attention to the fancy fitness-assessment equipment while generally passing by the spread of wraps and cookies.

The idea behind Human Powered fitness is sport science data, data, and more data, collected and used in the service of helping athletes from recreational to professional achieve their goals. Various tests educate athletes about their own anaerobic capacity, cognitive reactions, gait, resting metabolic rate, body composition, hydration and sweat; and more. Team members supply insights and recommendations based on individual assessment results.

We found the scene mildly intimidating, but the staff that includes physiologists, a physical therapist, and a massage therapist set us at ease. No matter how far gone we were from our past glory days, we were assured we could experience marked fitness improvement.

Know of businesses coming or going? Don’t keep it to yourself: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Help wanted at local businesses

A couple of local eateries are looking to staff up for summer and beyond. Here are the details:

RESTAURANT: Dryft, a seafood and pasta restaurant that’s opening in Linden Square soon.

EVENT: Job Fair sign-up at Dryft—If you’re ready to be part of an enthusiastic team in a bustling restaurant setting, Dryft wants to meet you.

DATE: Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2

TIME: starting at noon

LOCATION: 165 Linden Square—next to Orvis

POSITIONS AVAILABLE: full and part-time server, bartender, hot support staff (runner, busser, expo)

REGISTER HERE

QUESTIONS: management@drftwellesley.com

RESTAURANT: Shake Shack in Wellesley Square

THE SEARCH: Looking for high-energy, positive individuals with a passion for food and hospitality. Must be 16 years or older.

THE JOB: Food prep, customer service, guest interactions, cooking, cleaning, and additional responsibilities

APPLY HERE