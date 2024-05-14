Wellesley residential property sales for April 16-19, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Michael E Hallor RET & Hallor, Michael E
|Lyx Wellesley Inv LLC
|148 Weston Rd Lot 203
|04/19/2024
|$2,175,000
|Yan, Longhao & Feng, Heng
|Kane Built Inc
|35 Grantland Rd
|04/19/2024
|$2,399,000
|Jin, Haoli & Zhang, Xiaohui
|Alice T Burgess RET & Reed, Thomas A
|19 Wall St
|04/19/2024
|$1,870,000
|37 Livermore Rd Rt & Greene, Thomas M
|Martin, Zachary S & Martin, Laurel G
|37 Livermore Rd
|04/18/2024
|$3,700,000
|Delcourt, Emile & Delcourt, Catherine R
|Hallor, Ellen S
|58 Curve St
|04/18/2024
|$1,357,500
|Michaelides, Ares M & Berardelli, Lynn M
|Christopher P Lawler RET & Lawler, Christopher P
|11 Cypress Rd
|04/18/2024
|$2,900,000
|Roche, Edward G
|32 Standish Circle LLC
|32 Standish Cir
|04/17/2024
|$2,300,000
|18 Valley Road Rt & Mittelholzer, Kerry F
|Van Dernoot, Paula S
|18 Valley Rd
|04/16/2024
|$4,550,000
|Pancratov, Raluca & Ntziachristos, Panagiotis
|Fox, Kimberly A
|29 Sheridan Rd
|04/16/2024
|$1,829,000
|Ritchie, Kenneth P & Perocchi, Anna K
|Lawrence E Scott 2019 RET & Scott, Lawrence E
|121 Glen Rd
|04/16/2024
|$2,800,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
