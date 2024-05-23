Wellesley residential property sales for April 23-26, 2024

A very sporty week of residential real estate sales in Wellesley. Among the eye-catchers in this week’s listings, former Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall (now with the Atlanta Braves) has sold his home to a certain family whose son also played major league baseball, and the former Boston College football coach and his wife have sold their Wellesley home, which is a bit too far of a commute to Green Bay.
|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Wolfe, Jessica & Bloch, Thomas P
|Lyx Wellesley Inv LLC
|148 Weston Rd Lot 204
|04/26/2024
|$2,625,000
|Avakian, Adam & Kremen, Jessica
|Mcmahon, Eamon T
|374 Weston Rd
|04/26/2024
|$1,300,000
|Freiman, Leonard H & Freiman, Marjorie R
|Adam Duvall Lt & Duvall, Adam
|11 Shaw Rd
|04/25/2024
|$3,150,000
|Portney, Lisa & Socoloschi, Marius
|Um, Julie Y
|37 Kirkland Cir
|04/23/2024
|$1,505,000
|Samantha G Gallup RET & Gallup, Samantha G
|Hafley, Jeffrey & Hafley, Gina
|100 Bristol Rd
|04/23/2024
|$5,300,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
