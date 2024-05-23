The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley residential property sales for April 23-26, 2024

by Leave a Comment

A very sporty week of residential real estate sales in Wellesley. Among the eye-catchers in this week’s listings, former Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall (now with the Atlanta Braves) has sold his home to a certain family whose son also played major league baseball, and the former Boston College football coach and his wife have sold their Wellesley home, which is a bit too far of a commute to Green Bay.

 

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Wolfe, Jessica & Bloch, Thomas PLyx Wellesley Inv LLC148 Weston Rd Lot 20404/26/2024$2,625,000
Avakian, Adam & Kremen, JessicaMcmahon, Eamon T374 Weston Rd04/26/2024$1,300,000
Freiman, Leonard H & Freiman, Marjorie RAdam Duvall Lt & Duvall, Adam11 Shaw Rd04/25/2024$3,150,000
Portney, Lisa & Socoloschi, MariusUm, Julie Y37 Kirkland Cir04/23/2024$1,505,000
Samantha G Gallup RET & Gallup, Samantha GHafley, Jeffrey & Hafley, Gina100 Bristol Rd04/23/2024$5,300,000

 

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

Past Wellesley residential real estate reports

image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

Advertisements

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley