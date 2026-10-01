Health & Wellness Fair coming to Council on Aging on Oct. 15

The Friends of the Wellesley Council on Aging present a Health & Wellness Fair on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Tolles Parsons Center at 500 Washington St.

Admission is free. Free health screenings, snacks, and raffle chances are on the agenda.

Over 40 experts will be presenting information regarding the latest trends in fitness and nutrition, health screening, home health care, residential living opportunities, and legal and financial information specific to older adults, including guidance to navigate Medicare and Medicaid.

Health Screening availability includes vision and eye pressure testing, stretching therapy, massage therapy, acupuncture therapy, dental health, and nutrition guidance.

Visit https://www.wellesleyfriendscoa.org/ for additional information, or email Rick Mongeau at rmongeaucp@gmail.com