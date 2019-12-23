Wellesley Police log: Bobcat driver allegedly throws punches, package deliverer claims dog bite, ice slip; cops on the spot for dangerous drivers

Wellesley Police log for the week of Dec. 16-21:

Arrests

On December 16, 2019 at 1:37 p.m. Officer Cunningham assisted Lt. Cunningham with a motor vehicle stop on Worcester Street near Route 128. Lt. Cunningham relayed to Officer Cunningham that he had witnessed a Toyota sedan traveling eastbound on Worcester Street at Route 16 when it proceeded through a red light nearly causing a collision. Lt. Cunningham stopped the vehicle and a query of the information showed that the operator had a suspended license. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner and later released on personal recognizance.

On December 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Officer Mankavech observed an Audi sedan traveling on Barton Road and crash into a utility pole. He spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. A query of his information showed there was an active warrant for his arrest for motor vehicle related offenses and his license was suspended. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street near Chapel Place when he observed a motor vehicle with a defective registration plate and stopped the vehicle. A query of the operator’s information showed that there were two straight warrants issued by the Framingham District Court for Possession of a Class A Drug and Larceny Under $1,200, Forgery of a Document and Uttering a False Document. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Framingham District Court.

On December 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Officer Shore was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street at Washington Street when he observed a Chevrolet pickup truck drive past his location and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s information. The query showed that the registered owner’s license was suspended. Officer Shore stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and registered owner, and asked for his license and registration. Officer Shore asked the driver if he was aware that his license was suspended and he indicated that he was. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights transported to Dedham District Court.

Incidents

On December 16, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a resident regarding stolen watches. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On December 17, 2019 at 12:08 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a female reporting party who stated while driving on Walnut Street she observed the operator of a Bobcat punch the operator of a motor vehicle in the head several times. The reporting party provided the vehicle description and registration number of the vehicle. Officer Cunningham was able to locate a phone number for the registered owner of the vehicle who stated that while exiting a

driveway on Walnut Street the Bobcat was next to him and was sliding on the ice. The operator sounded his horn to let the driver know and the driver exited the Bobcat and punched him in the head several times. Officer Cunningham asked the driver to come to the police station to speak with him further and he agreed to do so on the following morning. The operator of the vehicle did not come to the police station on December 18th and when Officer Cunningham called him to try to reschedule the operator stated he was not interested in filing a police report or filing criminal charges. Officer Cunningham notified the property manager of the incident.

On December 17, 2019 at 9:34 p.m. Officer Fritts spoke with a male reporting party regarding a past dog bite. The reporting party stated that while delivering a package to a resident on Oakland Street at approximately 7:15 p.m. that the dog chased him and bit him. He did not think that it broke the skin, but as he was running from the dog he also slipped on ice on the walkway. Officer Fritts forwarded the incident to ACO Webb.

On December 18, 2019 at 10:28 a.m. Officer Harris spoke with a reporting party on Arnold Road that stated that a private plow company is plowing in the area and is tearing up his lawn and another neighbor’s lawn. Officer Harris noted a small amount of damage to the reporting party’s lawn and will follow up with the neighbor.

On December 18, 2019 at 11:17 a.m. Officer Kane was dispatched to the Wellesley Country Club for a report of a stolen purse from a motor vehicle that had occurred on December 16th between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. The reporting party stated she believed she had locked her car and did not notice anything unusual when she got back in her vehicle. She noticed that her purse was missing on December 17th around 8:00 a.m. She cancelled her credit/debit cards and requested that a fraud alert be put on her accounts through Equifax. There are no suspects at this time.

On December 18, 2019 at 4:29 p.m. Officer Barros was dispatched to a residence on Weston Road for a report of a past breaking and entering. The front door appeared to have been kicked in. The incident was reported by a postal worker who stated the door appeared fine in the morning when the mail was delivered and at 4:10 p.m. when a package was delivered the door was damaged. The incident is under investigation.

On December 18, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Officer Dixon was dispatched to a residence on Weston Road for a report of a past breaking and entering. The homeowner noticed that the front door had been forced open and called the police. It appeared that someone had gone through multiple bedrooms and bureaus. The incident is under investigation.

On December 19, 2019 at 9:36 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male reporting party who stated they had mailed an invoice to a client in Milton in May and had not received payment yet. He stated the client stated the payment was made in May in the amount of $2,925. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On December 20, 2019 at 9:50 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male reporting party who stated that $300 and a carton of cigarettes were taken from his unlocked vehicle overnight. The reporting party stated the vehicle was parked on the street. There are no suspects.

On December 21, 2019 at 11:00 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was dispatched to Wellesley Fire Headquarters for a report of a cab driver that had been threatened by a passenger. The cab driver stated that he had been asked to play music by one of the passengers and inadvertently dropped the passenger’s phone at which point the passenger threatened him. The passengers denied that any threats were made. The cab driver stated he wanted to just leave and have the passengers find another way home.

