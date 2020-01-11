Down goes the Hunnewell school white oak

With its fate sealed at a Wellesley School Committee meeting earlier in the week, the estimated 200-plus-year-old white oak at Hunnewell Elementary School property was chopped down by the Department of Public Works on Saturday. The crew started the job at 7am and expected to be working past noon.

When I arrived a DPW worker in a cherry picker was carving up limbs. “We’ve already taken care of the hard part,” one employee said.

A report commissioned by the Wellesley Natural Resources Commission recently deemed the oak a “high risk tree,” unsafe for its location. The tree’s future had already been in question as a result of plans to re-do the Hunnewell Elementary School itself, but now the tree’s part in that equation is no longer a factor.

Support Swellesley: Yup, I ran out and snapped these pics on Saturday morning, then posted this. If this sort of local journalism is valuable to you, please consider contributing to The Swellesley Report.

The before picture: