Time to apply for Wellesley parking permits

From the Town of Wellesley:

It’s time to apply for 2020 Town of Wellesley Parking Permits.

All drivers who wish to regularly park in Wellesley commuter or municipal lots are required to purchase or renew annual parking permits. Renewal notices have been mailed to all current parking permit holders.

Permits may also be obtained in the Treasurer’s Office on the 1st floor of Wellesley Town Hall during regular business hours of 8am – 5pm.

To apply, download the 2020 Parking Permit Application. The completed application must be mailed or returned to the Wellesley Treasurer’s Office along with a copy of the vehicle registration and parking fee payment.

Fees for Wellesley residents are $480 and $1,080 for non-residents. ONLY CASH or CHECK are accepted.

MORE:

Wellesley Square development plan raises parking, traffic concerns

Wellesley Girl Scouts spearhead accessible parking spot updates

Wellesley parking don’ts

Parking permits are for use only on the vehicle identified in the application. The permit decal must be permanently affixed to the lower left (driver’s side) of the front windshield. Failure to permanently affix the decal may result in the permit being revoked.

Permit parking is allowed in the following Town lots: Wellesley Farms Commuter Railway, Tailby Wellesley Square Commuter Railway, Wellesley Hills Commuter Railway, Railroad, Weston Road, Eaton Court, and the all-day section of the Cameron Street lot.

Please note: All parking lots are for use on a first-come basis; possession of a parking permit does NOT guarantee a parking space.

For additional information, email Kathryn Rumsey or call the Treasurer’s Office at 781-431-1019 ext. 2264.