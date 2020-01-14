Wellesley Business Buzz: New tanning salon; Starbucks gets makeover; formerly Babson-affiliated group moves to Boston; Jesamondo’s got talent; The Verve re-imagined

Our latest round-up of Wellesley, Mass., and nearby business news:

New tanning salon in Church Square

Wellesley will soon have another spray tanning outfit, this one in Church Square. Like seemingly every other business in town, from dry cleaners to eateries, Pure Glow touts its organic-ness.

I dragged my pasty self over to Church Square to snap the photo above.

The business plans to open in the former Sloane & Ivy space this spring.

Linden Square Starbacks gets makeover

The Starbucks in Linden Square re-opened on January 13 after a 12-day renovation project that freshened up the place. The 19-seat coffee spot, in town since 2007, upgraded the the seating, gave the walls a fresh coat of paint, and re-tiled the backsplashes.

Store manager Brandon Lewis said, “We just made everything a little newer to keep the Linden Square Starbucks looking like a place where a Wellesley customers want to keep coming. Our customers here expect things to look nice. We will keep giving everyone the same great service.”

Moving and shaking

As we reported last summer, the Babson College and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) partnership, designed to bolster the College’s efforts to enhance the natural synergies between entrepreneurship and the arts, came to an end after seven years. Now we have learned that CSC, the organization that each summer brings free Shakespeare on the Boston Common to the masses, has officially moved out of Wellesley. The theater group now is located near the Boston Commons at 101 Arch Street.



Jesamondo Salon welcomes new talent

The Verve re-imagined in Natick

We stopped into The Verve in Natick last week to check out the 251-room hotel’s new retro-style 1970s-stye decor. The property has recently joined the Hilton portfolio of brands, which has led to major overall upgrades throughout the Route 9 eastbound-side property. Groovy flourishes include the wall of lava lamps in the front entrance; the Barbie doll tableaux at the registration desk; album cover art throughout the first floor; vintage telephone booths; video games (No need for quarters. Just play.); and more. The Pantry Restaurant is still open for breakfast and lunch, and the chic and moody Violet Thorn serves dinner, small plates, and craft cocktails.

