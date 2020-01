Wellesley Library locations and hours — January 2020

The main Wellesley Free Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King’s birthday. Both the Hills Branch, and the Fells branch are closed every Monday. Regular hours will be in effect for the rest of January 2020.

Wellesley Public Libraries, locations and hours:

Wellesley Free Library, main: 530 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02482

Monday: 9am – 9pm (closed MLK Day, Monday, 1/20/20)

Tuesday: 9am – 9pm

Wednesday: 9am – 9pm

Thursday: 9am – 9pm

Friday: 9am – 6pm

Saturday: 9am – 5pm

Sunday: 1pm – 5pm

Wellesley Fells Branch Library: 308 Weston Rd., Wellesley MA 02482

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10am – 5pm

Wednesday: 10am – 5pm

Thursday: 10am – 5pm

Friday: 10am – 5pm

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Sunday: Closed

Wellesley Hills Branch Library: 210 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02481

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10am – 8pm

Wednesday: 10am – 5pm

Thursday: 10am – 8pm

Friday: 10am – 5pm

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Sunday: Closed