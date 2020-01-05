Wellesley Theatre Project presents Impact! Throwback

Wellesley Theatre Project (WTP) presents Impact! Throwback!, a concert presentation of classical musical theater, Jan. 10 – 12 at the WTP Studios at the Wellesley Community Center, 219 Washington St.

General admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors in advance or $18 for adults and $12 for students and seniors at the door.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.wellesleytheatreproject.org or by calling the box office at 781-235-1550

Senior IMPACT! will perform selections from classical musical theatre including favorites from Oklahoma, Kiss Me Kate, Guys and Dolls, Peter Pan, My Fair Lady, and many others.

Junior IMPACT! will present a selection from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, which they will perform at the Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, January 17th-20th.

Junior and Senior IMPACT! is WTP’s premiere performance outreach troupe comprised of 3rd – 12th grade students who demonstrate advanced performance skills and leadership. The current students come from Wellesley, Natick, Needham, Newton, Wayland, Brookline, Concord, Weston, and Auburndale. The group’s mission is to engage in their local and global communities through outreach by addressing important social values through performance.

IMPACT! is led by Ben Rush, WTP’s Artistic Director, Eric Anderson Jr., Musical Director, and Luciana Fionda, Choreographer.

WTPis an arts academy and a Wellesley nonprofit devoted to providing students (PreK – 12th Grade) with the opportunity to study and experience theatre and performing arts through year-round classes, staged productions, workshops and summer camps. Upcoming WTP performances include Into The Woods (April 2nd – 5th) and Once On This Island (May 8th -10th).

Registration is now open for WTP’s Winter and Spring semester, which includes weekly classes in theatre, acting, musical theatre dance, tap, improvisation, private voice lessons, private dance lessons and musical theatre for students Pre-K through 12th grade.

In addition, registration is open for WTP’s Winter and Spring productions of Once On This Island, Jr. (grades 2nd- 12th) and Into The Woods (audition only – grades 7th-12th).

Registration is also open for WTP’s 2020 Summer Camps. Sessions include three production camps geared for students between 2nd and 12th grade in addition to one week Theatre Arts camps for Pre K- 12th grade. The production camps are: Annie, KIDS! (Grades 2-8), Newsies (Grades 2-12), and Footloose (Grades 8-12).

For more information about IMPACT! THROWBACK or other WTP classes and productions, please visit http://wellesleytheatreproject.org or call 781- 235-1550.